Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 6 January

#5 Tiz A Sharpie - Parx R1 (17:25 GMT)

Tiz A Sharpie has finished in the first three in each of her last four starts and looks to have a bit in hand over the rest of this field. Lady Warbucks has solid place claims on the pick of her form, so gets the nod for second, while Our Claire Bear can win the battle for the minor prize money

#2 Li'l J - Parx R3 (18:19 GMT)

Li'l J struggled somewhat after being stepped up in grade but is returned to calmer waters here and should be more than capable of winning this contest. Fratello Del Nord has some solid form and is in with a chance if forgiven his latest run, while Chasing My Halo makes up the shortlist.

#1 Flat Out Beautiful - Parx R5 (19:13 GMT)

Flat Out Beautiful put together a hat-trick of victories in some valuable contests last year and has a big chance to regain the winning thread here after being beaten at a short price on his two previous runs. Admirable Abe looks the best of the rest, while Snap Hook can win the battle for third.