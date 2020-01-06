Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 6 January

#6 All of Me - Flamingo Park R6 (13:15 GMT)

All of Me was right back to her best last time and is the one they all have to beat. Border Control is next best, while Time To Be Great also commands scrutiny.

#10 Cutting Edge - Flamingo Park R7 (13:55 GMT)

Cutting Edge has been holding his form well of late and he looks the safest option here. Be The Right is perhaps the most interesting of the others, ahead of Silvan Saint.

#4 Dylan's World - Flamingo Park R8 (14:35 GMT)

Dylan's World continues to operate somewhere near current best and just about sets the standard. Carlburg might be the answer to second place, while Sugar Man looks best of the others.

