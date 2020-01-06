To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

NFL Playoffs Tips

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 6 January

South Africa
The South African action on Monday comes from Flamingo Park
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you the best bets from Flamingo Park on Monday.

"...the one they all have to beat..."

Timeform on All of Me

#6 All of Me - Flamingo Park R6 (13:15 GMT)

All of Me was right back to her best last time and is the one they all have to beat. Border Control is next best, while Time To Be Great also commands scrutiny.

#10 Cutting Edge - Flamingo Park R7 (13:55 GMT)

Cutting Edge has been holding his form well of late and he looks the safest option here. Be The Right is perhaps the most interesting of the others, ahead of Silvan Saint.

#4 Dylan's World - Flamingo Park R8 (14:35 GMT)

Dylan's World continues to operate somewhere near current best and just about sets the standard. Carlburg might be the answer to second place, while Sugar Man looks best of the others.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#6 All of Me - Flamingo Park R6 (13:15 GMT)
#10 Cutting Edge - Flamingo Park R7 (13:55 GMT)
#4 Dylan's World - Flamingo Park R8 (14:35 GMT)

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles