Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 6 January

Horses hooves
Timeform provide three bets in Britain on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...it will be disappointing if he isn't in the mix..."

Timeform on Star Ascending

Back
Star Ascending - 18:15 Wolverhampton

Star Ascending has a good record at Wolverhampton - a five-time course winner - and he is of interest now having dropped back to his last winning mark. He shaped well when third over this C&D last time, leaving the impression he would have been suited by more emphasis on stamina, but left in an impossible position by his rider. Joe Fanning takes over now and, breaking from a good draw in stall 3, it will be disappointing if he isn't in the mix.

Lay
Pivoine - 19:15 Wolverhampton

This looks a trappy contest with only four runners set to go to post and it could prove tactical, so it could pay to oppose the likely short-priced favourite Pivoine, who is usually held up for a late run. Even more so, perhaps, because of Global Giant being in the field. He has a good record to call upon on the all-weather and is having his first start for leading trainer John Gosden.

Smart Stat
Le Cameleon - 13:20 Chepstow

Smart Stat: £19.90 - Nick Williams's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

Le Cameleon hails from a successful family and has done enough in three starts under Rules to think he can win a race like this. He wasn't disgraced when third in a deeper race than this at Exeter last time, and a reproduction of that effort will see him go close here.

Recommended bets

Back Star Ascending – 18:15 Wolverhampton
Lay Pivoine - 19:15 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat Le Cameleon - 13:20 Chepstow

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

