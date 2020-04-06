Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 6 April

#7 Two The Punch - Will Rogers Downs R2 (19:45 GMT)

Two The Punch arrives in great form having won his last two starts, both times held up to come with a late run. There appears to be plenty of pace on here on paper, and he is fancied to complete a hat-trick in a race that doesn't look any deeper than the one's he's been contesting. Strong Side can pose the biggest threat.

#2 Race The Moon - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15 GMT)

Race The Moon made an encouraging return to action when narrowly denied at this course last time, and he is of interest now with that run under his belt. He should get a good run round breaking from stall 2 and ought to go close again if getting the splits. Tackson finished behind the selection and Maverick Brown last time and could prove the biggest danger.

#7 Wild Prospect - Will Rogers Downs R5 (21:15 GMT)

Wild Prospect has had a few chances now, but his consistency is hard to knock, and the pick of his form should be good enough to come out on top here. Morning line favourite Sheza Rockstar has previous with the selection and can also be involved.

