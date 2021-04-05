Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 5 April

#4 Tupelo Honey - Greyville R5 (13:28 BST)

Tupelo Honey has only one win to her name, but her consistency is hard to argue with, finishing runner-up on the last four occasions. There is nothing wrong with her attitude, though, and she again looks the one to beat. Bell Jar ought to be involved, too, while Not Now Pussycat also demands scrutiny.

#7 Hereinafter - Greyville R6 (14:05 BST)

Hereinafter has made a positive start to this year, arguably proving better than ever when finishing a neck second to Foxy Lady here three weeks ago. That was a solid effort and she is fancied to reverse the form on revised terms. Kildonan Bay and She's A Dream are also respected.

#4 Irish Belle - Greyville R8 (15:15 BST)

Irish Belle is building a very good record, deservedly opening her account at Scottsville in January and proving better than ever when winning by half a length on the all-weather here last time. There could be more to come and she is fancied to follow up at what looks a fair price. Purple Merchant is chief among the dangers.

