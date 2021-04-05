To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 5 April

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Greyville on Monday.

"...she again looks the one to beat..."

Timeform on Tupelo Honey

#4 Tupelo Honey - Greyville R5 (13:28 BST)

Tupelo Honey has only one win to her name, but her consistency is hard to argue with, finishing runner-up on the last four occasions. There is nothing wrong with her attitude, though, and she again looks the one to beat. Bell Jar ought to be involved, too, while Not Now Pussycat also demands scrutiny.

#7 Hereinafter - Greyville R6 (14:05 BST)

Hereinafter has made a positive start to this year, arguably proving better than ever when finishing a neck second to Foxy Lady here three weeks ago. That was a solid effort and she is fancied to reverse the form on revised terms. Kildonan Bay and She's A Dream are also respected.

#4 Irish Belle - Greyville R8 (15:15 BST)

Irish Belle is building a very good record, deservedly opening her account at Scottsville in January and proving better than ever when winning by half a length on the all-weather here last time. There could be more to come and she is fancied to follow up at what looks a fair price. Purple Merchant is chief among the dangers.

Recommended bets

Grey (RSA) 5th Apr (R8 1200m Hcap)

Monday 5 April, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Meet At The George
Lady Legend
Big Sky Country
Irish Belle
Alsflamingbeauty
Dieci
Hugs Accepted
Captain Ariano
Gayleactic Star
Purple Merchant
Dunyaa
Savs Star
