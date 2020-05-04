To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 4 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday...

"...looks to have a first-class chance on the figures."

Timeform on Waverunner

#1 Gambler - Will Rogers Downs R2 (19:45)

David Cabrera boasts a great record at this track, and he shouldn't have to work too hard to enhance it aboard Gambler. The Karl Broberg three-year-old finished runner-up here on his last start and should be capable of going one better. Cat's American Pie hasn't been too far away in either of his two recent outings and could go close again, while White Russian also comes into the reckoning for the places.

#2 Zapit - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)

Zapit found just one too good at this venue last time but, in receipt of a weight-for-age allowance from some of the older horses in the field, looks well placed to get off the mark for the season. Justaboutright has some of the best form on offer here, so it will be a disappointment if he does not mount a challenge, while Casino Queen gets the vote for third.

#5 Waverunner - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)

Waverunner finished third at Oaklawn on his reappearance run last time. He should strip fitter for that outing and looks to have a first-class chance on the figures. Shelley's Dream was a bit below form last time but brings some of the best for to the table and should be in the mix if back to her best, while Highlight Reel is another that comes into the reckoning.

Recommended bets

#1 Gambler - Will Rogers Downs R2 (19:45)
#2 Zapit - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)
#5 Waverunner - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)

Timeform,

