Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 4 May

Horses on turf
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Monday
Timeform select their three best bets at Grafton on Monday...

"...can score again now that he is back in a winning mood..."

Timeform on Exclusive

#14 Vampirina Diamond - Grafton R5 (06:20 GMT)

Vampirina Diamond returns from a 100-day spell that followed a maiden campaign that yielded three minor placings from three starts. Placed over 1800m at the latest appearance so this trip looks about right while fresh and has the ability to test this line up. Racketeering improved sharply last time out and should have more to offer, while Dawn Thunder is also considered.

#15 Kijito - Grafton R6 (06:55 GMT)

Kijito grabbed a well-deserved win over 1420m at this track last Monday, grinding home to just arrive in time. Loves racing here and with the confidence up another win is on the cards. Galway was back in form last time out and should be involved again, while At Witz End is a consistent type who should also be in the mix.

#2 Exclusive - Grafton R7 (07:35 GMT)

Exclusive won with a bit in hand over 1106m here a fortnight ago and this track specialist can score again now that he is back in a winning mood. Magnalane is a major threat having won a trial at Port Macquarie recently, while Vacate is well treated on the pick of his form.

Graf (AUS) 4th May (R5 1420m Mdn)

Monday 4 May, 6.20am

1. Byron Buoy
2. Mr Sheen
3. On A Handshake
4. Racketeering
5. Scudero
6. The Last Warrior
7. Cristal Caz
8. Dawn Thunder
9. Dominica Rose
10. Im Fluent
11. Lady Bowler
12. Rahaan
13. Show Some Heart
14. Vampirina Diamond
Graf (AUS) 4th May (R6 1620m Hcap)

Monday 4 May, 6.55am

1. Rock Sonic
2. Central Witness
3. Ive Got This
5. Galway
6. See It Thru
7. At Witz End
8. Tower Road
9. Real Time Warrior
10. Anzio
11. Bella Boss
13. Viking Raid
14. Rogue Missile
15. Kijito
16. William
17. Dark Image
Graf (AUS) 4th May (R7 1215m Hcap)

Monday 4 May, 7.35am

1. Drachenfels
2. Exclusive
3. Landmarks
4. Shes Choosie
6. Allzin
7. Magnalane
8. Our Joyeux
9. Aimalac Millie
10. Mister Mcilroy
11. Midweek Hussler
12. Sarasota Bay
13. Vacate
14. Prima Stella
15. Gunnaza
