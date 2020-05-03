Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 4 May

#14 Vampirina Diamond - Grafton R5 (06:20 GMT)

Vampirina Diamond returns from a 100-day spell that followed a maiden campaign that yielded three minor placings from three starts. Placed over 1800m at the latest appearance so this trip looks about right while fresh and has the ability to test this line up. Racketeering improved sharply last time out and should have more to offer, while Dawn Thunder is also considered.

#15 Kijito - Grafton R6 (06:55 GMT)

Kijito grabbed a well-deserved win over 1420m at this track last Monday, grinding home to just arrive in time. Loves racing here and with the confidence up another win is on the cards. Galway was back in form last time out and should be involved again, while At Witz End is a consistent type who should also be in the mix.

#2 Exclusive - Grafton R7 (07:35 GMT)

Exclusive won with a bit in hand over 1106m here a fortnight ago and this track specialist can score again now that he is back in a winning mood. Magnalane is a major threat having won a trial at Port Macquarie recently, while Vacate is well treated on the pick of his form.

