Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 30 March

#6 Past Visions - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15 BST)

This is much the weakest race that Past Visions has contested in his short career to date, and a repeat of the form he showed to finish second on his debut ar Remington Park in November might well suffice here. Jimmy Winne rates a big danger if fully wound up after nearly 17 months on the sidelines, while Corky and Imperial Temple both filled the runner-up spot on their most recent starts and can battle it out for minor honours again.

#8 Dream Nurse - Will Rogers Downs R5 (21:15 BST)

Dream Nurse has the form in the book to suggest she is well up to winning a contest of this nature, and this looks a good opportunity for her to belatedly open her account, with no obvious competition for the lead on paper. Porsumsugaronme is one of the least exposed runners in the field and could also have a say now dropping markedly in class, while similar comments apply to Momma D's River.

#6 Between The Arches - Will Rogers Down R9 (23:15 BST)

Plenty of these can have a case made for them, but none make more appeal than Between The Arches. She returned from three months off with a good second at this venue last time, when losing out by just a head, and the slight step up in grade here might not be enough to stop her going one better if building on that. Okie Queen was a ready winner of her most recent outing and is feared most ahead of Miss Orienta.

