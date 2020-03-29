To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Monday 30 March

Timeform Australia offer three bets on Monday
Timeform Australia select their three best bets at Swan Hill on Monday...

"...expected to go close again despite having to concede weight all round..."

Timeform on Cash Affair

#1 Cash Affair - Swan Hill R7 (06:00)

Cash Affair was a winner at this trip and circuit last time out as the favourite and is expected to go close again despite having to concede weight all round. Miss Carboni has been placed three times from the last five starts, while Skilled Artist is also considered.

#2 Georgia's Host - Swan Hill R8 (06:30)

Georgia's Host resumes here after closing off her last campaign with a win at Werribee and looks the one to beat. Optimizzer resumes after four months off and is worth including among the chances, while The TrainmanHE TRAINMAN (5) knuckled down strongly last time and can also be involved.

#6 Soweto Haze - Swan Hill R9 (07:00)

Soweto Haze was never in a spot to trouble, but stuck on okay to finish fifth last time over 1000m at Sandown-Hillside, and rates a strong winning chance in a suitable race here. Bella has a good each way hope on the back of a good recent effort, while El Sicario is another to consider.

Recommended bets

SwnH (AUS) 30th Mar (R7 1300m Hcap)

Monday 30 March, 6.00am

1. Cash Affair
2. The Enzo
3. Souffrant
4. Smart Aint He
5. Indispensable
6. Time For Tea
7. Latest Bentley
8. Skilled Artist
9. Honey Magic
10. Wide Open Road
11. Miss Carboni
12. She Wont Leave
13. South Detroit
14. Danubian
15. Edgy Returns
16. No No Nell
17. Just Stellar
18. Spectate
SwnH (AUS) 30th Mar (R8 1200m Hcap)

Monday 30 March, 6.30am

1. Midnight Cowboy
2. Georgias Host
4. Pollys Deficit
5. The Trainman
6. Halo Warrior
7. Military Striker
8. Bedouin King
9. Optimizzer
10. Winsome Voyage
11. Aleda
12. Travail
13. Foxy Azz
14. Marys Pride
15. Bolek
16. Set With Jewels
17. Rocknrollrock
18. Ultimate Eagle
SwnH (AUS) 30th Mar (R9 975m Hcap)

Monday 30 March, 7.00am

1. Liberty Song
2. Kings Spirit
4. Highway To Success
5. Magnatti
6. Soweto Haze
7. Malauka
8. Mr Mofeed
9. Call Me Anything
10. Wasabi
11. Grassmere Miss
12. Bella
13. Mighty Moshe
14. Little Mannix
15. A Good Move
