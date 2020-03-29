Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Monday 30 March

#1 Cash Affair - Swan Hill R7 (06:00)

Cash Affair was a winner at this trip and circuit last time out as the favourite and is expected to go close again despite having to concede weight all round. Miss Carboni has been placed three times from the last five starts, while Skilled Artist is also considered.

#2 Georgia's Host - Swan Hill R8 (06:30)

Georgia's Host resumes here after closing off her last campaign with a win at Werribee and looks the one to beat. Optimizzer resumes after four months off and is worth including among the chances, while The TrainmanHE TRAINMAN (5) knuckled down strongly last time and can also be involved.

#6 Soweto Haze - Swan Hill R9 (07:00)

Soweto Haze was never in a spot to trouble, but stuck on okay to finish fifth last time over 1000m at Sandown-Hillside, and rates a strong winning chance in a suitable race here. Bella has a good each way hope on the back of a good recent effort, while El Sicario is another to consider.

