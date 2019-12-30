Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 30 December

#1 Clifton Crusher - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)

Clifton Crusher showed improved form to land a handicap at this venue last month and backed that up with a creditable third in a similar event recently. He is well in front of these from a form perspective and is quite a confident selection to get back to winning ways. Hard Core looks the most likely to chase home the selection, while Reconnaissance has solid place claims.

#2 Seattle Mermaid - Fairview R7 (14:00 GMT)

Seattle Mermaid followed up her course-and-distance victory with a couple of solid efforts at the same venue, beaten less than a length on both occasions. She improved again when landing another course-and-distance handicap recently and is just about the pick in this field. Furla has not won in thirteen runs but is in with a chance on the pick of her form, while Exaltation shouldn't be too far away either.

#1 Verbarium - Fairview R8 (14:35 GMT)

Varbarium ran out an impressive seven-length winner on his debut, in what has subsequently proven to be a relatively strong course-and-distance maiden. He finished runner-up in a similar event on his latest outing, in a race that has already produced a winner, and looks the top choice in this handicap. Kingsman has been running creditably of late and looks the best of the rest, while Scribo makes up the shortlist.