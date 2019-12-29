Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 30 December

Back

Longhousesignora - 12:25 Haydock

Longhousesignora got off the mark over fences when scoring impressively in first-time blinkers at Hereford earlier this month. She is off her old hurdles mark now back over the smaller obstacles, but given the nature of her wide-margin victory last time, she is hard to look beyond for Venetia Williams's red hot yard. She retains her headgear and rates a serious player and, though in-form duo Passam and Buster Edwards will try to ensure she doesn't get things all her own way, she should be capable of making it back-to-back victories.

Lay

Winning Streak - 14:10 Lingfield

Winning Streak showed improved form to get off the mark in a maiden at Windsor in August under a seven pound claimer but has failed to hit the heights since. He ran poorly on his nursery debut at Chelmsford in September before again running below form at Newmarket a month later. He looked to have taken a step back in the right direction when fourth at Wolverhampton last month but is off the same mark again here and the assessor still looks to have his number.

Smart Stat

Flic Ou Voyou - 13:15 Taunton

3 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in last nine runnings

After winning on two of his three starts in bumpers, Flic Ou Voyou showed plenty of promise when sent hurdling in October, leaving the impression that the experience will do him some good. He probably ran to a similar level a month on when third behind two subsequent winners and remains with plenty of potential. He sets the bar pretty high in this contest and, with the extra distance expected to suit him, is the clear one to beat.