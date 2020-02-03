To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 3 February

Horse round the bend
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform head to Parx for their best bets on Monday...

"...looks comfortably the best in this race and will take plenty of beating."

Timeform on Stormy Justin

#4 Theodosia - Parx R1 (17:55 GMT)

Theodosia resumed winning ways at Aqueduct in December and, though she was unable to get close to a well-supported favourite at the same track last time, she sets a good standard in this field. Midday Prayer looks the best of the rest, while Grande Beso can win the battle for third.

#8 Stormy Justin - Parx R2 (18:22 GMT)

Stormy Justin ran out an easy gate-to-wire winner over this course and distance in November and built on that with a close third in the slop here the following month. He looks comfortably the best in this race and will take plenty of beating. AJ's Way was well beaten in a stronger contest than this last time but could offer some opposition on the pick of his previous form, while Jones Taxi makes up the shortlist.

#5 Luvinmeiseasy - Parx R5 (19:43 GMT)

Luvinmeiseasy came from last to first to get back to winning ways in taking fashion over seven furlongs here in December, before following up in equally impressive style over this course and distance last month. He has won six of his last eight starts and is a confident selection to land the hat-trick with a bit in hand. Terry's Charm and Manolete look the likeliest to chase home the selection.

Recommended bets

#4 Theodosia – Parx R1 (17:55 GMT)
#8 Stormy Justin – Parx R2 (18:22 GMT)
#5 Luvinmeiseasy – Parx R5 (19:43 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Timeform,

