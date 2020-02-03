To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 3 February

Horses in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Monday
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Flamingo Park on Monday...

"...a repeat of that performance should be enough to see her go in again..."

Timeform on Kildonan Princess

#9 Secret Dynasty - Flamingo Park R6 (13:25 GMT)

Secret Dynasty has been running respectably of late, including when fifth in a Greyville handicap last month, and may well be worth siding with to regain the winning thread on his first run for Bill Human. Now And Forever showed much improved form when runner-up at this course on his debut for Corrie Lensey, and could provide the toughest opposition, while Border Control looks the pick for third.

#9 Captain Hook - Flamingo Park R7 (14:00 GMT)

Captain Hook belatedly broke his maiden last month, winning over seven furlongs at this course. He is back up to a mile here and should remain competitive on form, so gets the vote ahead of Supa Mufti, who was also an impressive winner last time out. Manaftermidnight ran a career best when scoring here last month and is another with solid place claims.

#4 Kildonan Princess - Flamingo Park R8 (14:30 GMT)

Kildonan Princess produced a career best to land a handicap at this course two weeks ago, and a repeat of that performance should be enough to see her go in again over this slightly longer trip. Suzie Mayweather finished ninth behind the selection last time but is 7 lb better off at the weights here, so could prove the main opposition, while Dance Dance is another that should go well.

FlamP (RSA) 3rd Feb (R6 1600m Hcap)

Monday 3 February, 10.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
Amazon King
Olofberg
Silvan Saint
Border Control
Seattle Wonder
Now And Forever
Secret Dynasty

FlamP (RSA) 3rd Feb (R7 1600m Hcap)

Monday 3 February, 10.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
Manaftermidnight
Iron Born
Supa Mufti
I Fly
Time Master
Carlburg
Days Of Thunder
Oh Yeah
Captain Hook
Greto
Keanans Rock
Pius Oil
Mr Tinsel

FlamP (RSA) 3rd Feb (R8 1400m Hcap)

Monday 3 February, 10.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
Burindi
Grecian Laurel
Kildonan Princess
Crucreek
Vanilla Orchid
Lilibet
Great Prosperity
Suzie Mayweather
Dance Dance
Hazel Eyes
La Bahia
La Fista Flyer
Dancing For Rain
Gingerspathtoglory

Timeform,

