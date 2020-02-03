Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 3 February

#9 Secret Dynasty - Flamingo Park R6 (13:25 GMT)

Secret Dynasty has been running respectably of late, including when fifth in a Greyville handicap last month, and may well be worth siding with to regain the winning thread on his first run for Bill Human. Now And Forever showed much improved form when runner-up at this course on his debut for Corrie Lensey, and could provide the toughest opposition, while Border Control looks the pick for third.

#9 Captain Hook - Flamingo Park R7 (14:00 GMT)

Captain Hook belatedly broke his maiden last month, winning over seven furlongs at this course. He is back up to a mile here and should remain competitive on form, so gets the vote ahead of Supa Mufti, who was also an impressive winner last time out. Manaftermidnight ran a career best when scoring here last month and is another with solid place claims.

#4 Kildonan Princess - Flamingo Park R8 (14:30 GMT)

Kildonan Princess produced a career best to land a handicap at this course two weeks ago, and a repeat of that performance should be enough to see her go in again over this slightly longer trip. Suzie Mayweather finished ninth behind the selection last time but is 7 lb better off at the weights here, so could prove the main opposition, while Dance Dance is another that should go well.