To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Super Bowl LIV Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 3 February

Cobra de Mai
There is jumps racing from Carlisle on Monday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...he still looks feasibly treated and is expected to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Mymilan

Back
Goobinator - 13:50 Carlisle

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and could develop into a match between GOOBINATOR and Neville's Cross, with preference for the former. Donald McCain's charge failed to land the odds but was much improved in defeat in a Wetherby juvenile event over Christmas that has worked out and could prove too good with further progress on the cards

Lay
Another Touch - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Another Touch arrives on a real roll having completed an all-weather hat-trick at Newcastle last month and is sure to be very popular. However, in the shape of Oh This Is Us he faces a stern rival and the race on a whole looks deep, so it could pay to take him on here.

Smart Stat
Mymilan - 14:20 Carlisle

20% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate in mid season

Mymilan was well backed to make a winning chasing debut over two miles here in December, making most of the running and showing a good attitude over a trip which is short of his optimum. He went like the best horse at the weights up at this trip when runner-up at Kelso last time, ultimately outstayed by a stronger rival. The handicapper has raised him 4 lb for that effort but he still looks feasibly treated and is expected to resume winning ways.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Goobinator - 13:50 Carlisle
Lay Another Touch - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Smart Stat Mymilan - 14:20 Carlisle

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Carl 3rd Feb (2m1f Nov Hrd)

Monday 3 February, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Goobinator
Nevilles Cross
Archis Affaire
Special Brute
Dora De Janeiro
Time For Another
Flood Defence
Holme Abbey
Elite Icon
Ibn Al Emarat
Marvellous Joe
Elusive Red

Carl 3rd Feb (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Monday 3 February, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ballybreen
Mymilan
Cudgel
Hard Knocks
Gatacre Street
Asking For Answers
Real Armani
Trimmers Lane
Son Of Feyan
K O Kenny

Wolv 3rd Feb (1m Stks)

Monday 3 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Oh This Is Us
Another Touch
Via Serendipity
Arcanada
Fox Power
Salateen
White Mocha

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles