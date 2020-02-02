Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 3 February

Back

Goobinator - 13:50 Carlisle

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and could develop into a match between GOOBINATOR and Neville's Cross, with preference for the former. Donald McCain's charge failed to land the odds but was much improved in defeat in a Wetherby juvenile event over Christmas that has worked out and could prove too good with further progress on the cards

Lay

Another Touch - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Another Touch arrives on a real roll having completed an all-weather hat-trick at Newcastle last month and is sure to be very popular. However, in the shape of Oh This Is Us he faces a stern rival and the race on a whole looks deep, so it could pay to take him on here.

Smart Stat

Mymilan - 14:20 Carlisle

20% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate in mid season

Mymilan was well backed to make a winning chasing debut over two miles here in December, making most of the running and showing a good attitude over a trip which is short of his optimum. He went like the best horse at the weights up at this trip when runner-up at Kelso last time, ultimately outstayed by a stronger rival. The handicapper has raised him 4 lb for that effort but he still looks feasibly treated and is expected to resume winning ways.