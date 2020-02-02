Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 3 February

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...
"...he still looks feasibly treated and is expected to resume winning ways..."
Timeform on Mymilan
Back
Goobinator - 13:50 Carlisle
This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and could develop into a match between GOOBINATOR and Neville's Cross, with preference for the former. Donald McCain's charge failed to land the odds but was much improved in defeat in a Wetherby juvenile event over Christmas that has worked out and could prove too good with further progress on the cards
Lay
Another Touch - 19:00 Wolverhampton
Another Touch arrives on a real roll having completed an all-weather hat-trick at Newcastle last month and is sure to be very popular. However, in the shape of Oh This Is Us he faces a stern rival and the race on a whole looks deep, so it could pay to take him on here.
Smart Stat
Mymilan - 14:20 Carlisle
20% - Sandy Thomson's strike rate in mid season
Mymilan was well backed to make a winning chasing debut over two miles here in December, making most of the running and showing a good attitude over a trip which is short of his optimum. He went like the best horse at the weights up at this trip when runner-up at Kelso last time, ultimately outstayed by a stronger rival. The handicapper has raised him 4 lb for that effort but he still looks feasibly treated and is expected to resume winning ways.