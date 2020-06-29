Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 29 June

#2 Beau's Beauty - Fort Erie R2 (18:38)

Beau's Beauty is hardly a fast starter, but she often finishes gamely, and with Ready And Willing likely to blaze a trail early on here, this race could play right into the hands of Debra Rombis's charge. Mollytara produced a career best to win here earlier this month and looks second best as she bids to follow up.

#5 Not A House Frau - Fort Erie R3 (19:06)

Not A House Frau held a clear lead in the stretch before being caught in the dying strides at this venue recently. She clearly has plenty of ability and is head and shoulders above the rest of this field on figures. Trickeration may be the one to chase her home.

#3 Always Talking - Delaware Park R3 (19:15)

Always Talking came agonisingly close to making it six wins from 14 career starts when just unable to get the better of a protracted duel at Laurel Park nine days ago, battling gamely but coming up a neck short. Trainer Kieron Magee has an impressive strike rate at this track and his charge looks to have a good chance of enhancing it on these terms. Silent Fluidity and Sethamee Street look the pick of the remainder.