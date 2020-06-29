Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 29 June

FortE (US) 29th Jun (R2 5f Claim)Show Hide
Monday 29 June, 6.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wedding Ring
|Beaus Beauty
|Lil Miss Trouble
|Mollytara
|Ready And Willing
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform select the three best bets at Fort Erie and Delaware on Monday...
"...head and shoulders above the rest of this field on figures."
Timeform on Not A House Frau
#2 Beau's Beauty - Fort Erie R2 (18:38)
Beau's Beauty is hardly a fast starter, but she often finishes gamely, and with Ready And Willing likely to blaze a trail early on here, this race could play right into the hands of Debra Rombis's charge. Mollytara produced a career best to win here earlier this month and looks second best as she bids to follow up.
#5 Not A House Frau - Fort Erie R3 (19:06)
Not A House Frau held a clear lead in the stretch before being caught in the dying strides at this venue recently. She clearly has plenty of ability and is head and shoulders above the rest of this field on figures. Trickeration may be the one to chase her home.
#3 Always Talking - Delaware Park R3 (19:15)
Always Talking came agonisingly close to making it six wins from 14 career starts when just unable to get the better of a protracted duel at Laurel Park nine days ago, battling gamely but coming up a neck short. Trainer Kieron Magee has an impressive strike rate at this track and his charge looks to have a good chance of enhancing it on these terms. Silent Fluidity and Sethamee Street look the pick of the remainder.
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#2 Beau’s Beauty – Fort Erie R2 (18:38)
#5 Not A House Frau – Fort Erie R3 (19:06)
#3 Always Talking – Delaware Park R3 (19:15)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Monday 29 June, 6.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wedding Ring
|Beaus Beauty
|Lil Miss Trouble
|Mollytara
|Ready And Willing
Monday 29 June, 7.06pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dressedinchocolate
|Doodle Dandy
|Alittleirishluck
|Trickeration
|Not A House Frau
Monday 29 June, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Life On The Edge
|Sethamee Street
|Always Talking
|Ortinola
|Frontier Woman
|Gottaflathaveher
|Silent Fluidity