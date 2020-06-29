To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

La Liga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 29 June

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Monday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at the Kenilworth on Monday...

"...appeals as the most obvious winner with that reappearance now under his belt..."

Timeform on Mr Cobbs

#12 Speed Machine - Kenilworth R5 (13:25)

Speed Machine showed plenty to work with when less than a length second over this course and distance on his debut 13 days ago, and with improvement anticipated, he looks the one to side with in this contest. Dollar Brand and Forbach boast plenty of experience and could represent the main dangers.

#11 Mr Cobbs - Kenilworth R8 (15:10)

After a couple of decent efforts at the beginning of the year, Mr Cobbs produced a creditable performance to finish two-and-a-half lengths seventh in a handicap at this course 20 days ago, a race he was well supported for. He appeals as the most obvious winner with that reappearance now under his belt, so he gets the vote ahead of Mister Vargus and Worlds Your Oyster, who finished ahead of the selection last time.

#1 Aqua Bolt - Kenilworth R9 (15:45)

Aqua Bolt showed some good form last season, winning a maiden at Durbanville before twice hitting the frame at this venue. He hasn't been seen on the course for six months but looks the one to aim at in this contest and is taken to continue his progression as a four-year-old. Senor Don was a course-and-distance winner here in January and has the best credentials of the remainder, while Doppio Oro can fight it out for the minor money.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#12 Speed Machine – Kenilworth R5 (13:25)
#11 Mr Cobbs – Kenilworth R8 (15:10)
#1 Aqua Bolt – Kenilworth R9 (15:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Kenil (RSA) 29th Jun (R5 1200m Plt)

Show Hide

Monday 29 June, 1.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Forbach
Shinnecock
Dollar Brand
Themadirishsheriff
Empire Glory
Nevil Mu
I Did What I Did
Celtillus
The Corporal
Dirty Martini
Pacific Duke
Speed Machine
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kenil (RSA) 29th Jun (R8 1000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 29 June, 3.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Celestial Storm
What A Winner
Green Jacket
Apollo Ace
Bernie
Mister Vargus
Dragon Power
Worlds Your Oyster
Broadside
Ikebana
Mr Cobbs
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kenil (RSA) 29th Jun (R9 1000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 29 June, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aqua Bolt
Marco Polo
Cape Of Storms
Double Alliance
Regimental
Doppio Oro
Fire Walker
Winter Assembly
What A Lover
Senor Don
Zanadu
Metorite
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles