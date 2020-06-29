Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 29 June

#12 Speed Machine - Kenilworth R5 (13:25)

Speed Machine showed plenty to work with when less than a length second over this course and distance on his debut 13 days ago, and with improvement anticipated, he looks the one to side with in this contest. Dollar Brand and Forbach boast plenty of experience and could represent the main dangers.

#11 Mr Cobbs - Kenilworth R8 (15:10)

After a couple of decent efforts at the beginning of the year, Mr Cobbs produced a creditable performance to finish two-and-a-half lengths seventh in a handicap at this course 20 days ago, a race he was well supported for. He appeals as the most obvious winner with that reappearance now under his belt, so he gets the vote ahead of Mister Vargus and Worlds Your Oyster, who finished ahead of the selection last time.

#1 Aqua Bolt - Kenilworth R9 (15:45)

Aqua Bolt showed some good form last season, winning a maiden at Durbanville before twice hitting the frame at this venue. He hasn't been seen on the course for six months but looks the one to aim at in this contest and is taken to continue his progression as a four-year-old. Senor Don was a course-and-distance winner here in January and has the best credentials of the remainder, while Doppio Oro can fight it out for the minor money.