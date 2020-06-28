Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 29 June

#4 Floreat Pica - Wangaratta R7 (06:30)

Floreat Pica struggled to handle the extra distance when stepped up to 10f at Donald last time, but this step back to a mile should show him to much better effect, and considering his form over this trip reads pretty well in the context of this race, he looks well placed to bounce back to his best. Number One Star and You're So Natural look the two main dangers.

#6 Kingstar Amber - Wangaratta R8 (07:00)

Kingstar Amber has been in good form all season and deservedly got her head in front with an impressive victory at Echuca earlier this month. She is a useful filly with strong claims of following up. Zizi La Fille gets the vote for second, while Bonaparte can fight it out for the minor honours.

#5 Jane's Angel - Wangaratta R9 (07:30)

Jane's Angel battled on well after a poor start and a wide run to grab fourth over this trip at Donald last start, and up just 0.5kgs for that effort, she should be able to take advantage of this return to calmer waters. She should be at the peak of her fitness after three recent runs and can get the better of chief threats Magazine and Set Us Free.