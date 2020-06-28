To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 29 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wangaratta on Monday...

"...a useful filly with strong claims of following up."

Timeform on Kingstar Amber

#4 Floreat Pica - Wangaratta R7 (06:30)

Floreat Pica struggled to handle the extra distance when stepped up to 10f at Donald last time, but this step back to a mile should show him to much better effect, and considering his form over this trip reads pretty well in the context of this race, he looks well placed to bounce back to his best. Number One Star and You're So Natural look the two main dangers.

#6 Kingstar Amber - Wangaratta R8 (07:00)

Kingstar Amber has been in good form all season and deservedly got her head in front with an impressive victory at Echuca earlier this month. She is a useful filly with strong claims of following up. Zizi La Fille gets the vote for second, while Bonaparte can fight it out for the minor honours.

#5 Jane's Angel - Wangaratta R9 (07:30)

Jane's Angel battled on well after a poor start and a wide run to grab fourth over this trip at Donald last start, and up just 0.5kgs for that effort, she should be able to take advantage of this return to calmer waters. She should be at the peak of her fitness after three recent runs and can get the better of chief threats Magazine and Set Us Free.

Wang (AUS) 29th Jun (R7 1590m Hcap)

Monday 29 June, 6.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Doogans Rise
2. Bill The Bee
3. Number One Star
4. Floreat Pica
5. Sebsilk
7. Just Cainme Archie
8. Youre So Natural
9. No Joy
10. Showamour
13. Ardanza
14. Get Ya Kicks
15. Tax Evader
16. Dragon Ball
17. City By Night
18. Silent Protector
Wang (AUS) 29th Jun (R8 1170m Hcap)

Monday 29 June, 7.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Carwelkin
2. Play Master
3. Porky Pine
5. Beguilement
6. Kingstar Amber
7. Rock My Frock
8. Rose Of Capri
10. Hot Sizzle
11. Careless Whisper
12. Zizi La Fille
13. Bonaparte
14. Cathanda
15. Unshackled
16. Righthere Rightnow
17. Funding
18. Miss Smarty Pants
Wang (AUS) 29th Jun (R9 2000m Hcap)

Monday 29 June, 7.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Great Alpine Road
2. Jeune Elvis
3. Cooter Cha Cha
4. Rajpipla
5. Janes Angel
6. Magazine
7. Arigato
8. She Wont Leave
9. Blue Jay Way
10. Set Us Free
11. Test A Day
12. Blackcurrant
13. Go Ballistic
14. Von Mystic
15. Red Jewel Girl
16. Crash Cranach
17. Karakoram
18. Spin King
Timeform,

