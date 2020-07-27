To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 27 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Parx on Monday...

"...looks to be building towards an even bigger performance..."

Timeform on Dynamic Miss

#5 Samadi Sky - Parx R4 (19:16 BST)

Samadi Sky is back with his old trainer Juan Carlos Guerrero, for whom he easily won a similar event at this track before being claimed in January. A repeat of that form will ensure he takes plenty of beating, leaving Roanie and Rings of Jupiter to complete the shortlist.

#6 Dynamic Miss - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)

Dynamic Miss has finished close-up in both her recent starts at Laurel Park, including when finding only one too good last time. She looks to be building towards an even bigger performance and is fancied to gain a deserved success here at the expense of turf debutant Lady Lucy Lu, who has shown plenty of ability in three starts on dirt.

#5 Goddess of Cash - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Goddess of Cash was down the field over this course and distance last time, but there are at least reasons why she can bounce back here, down slightly in grade and likely to strip fitter with that first outing for four months under her belt. Hay Buck and Lady Valentina are feared most.

Recommended bets

#5 Samadi Sky - Parx R4 (19:16 BST)
#6 Dynamic Miss - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)
#5 Goddess of Cash - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Parx (US) 27th Jul (R4 7f Claim)

Monday 27 July, 7.16pm

Parx (US) 27th Jul (R7 1m Claim)

Monday 27 July, 8.37pm

Parx (US) 27th Jul (R8 6f Claim)

Monday 27 July, 9.04pm

