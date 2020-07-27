Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 27 July

#2 Bold Move - Greyville R3 (12:45 BST)

Bold Move has had plenty of opportunities to open her account (still a maiden after seven starts), but the pick of her form is a match for any of these, so she could be worth one more chance to belatedly make the breakthrough. Predator is feared most ahead of All Time High.

#12 Silver Dazzle - Greyville R5 (14:00 BST)

Silver Dazzle looks the one to beat here if fully wound up after eight months on the sidelines. This is the weakest race she has contested since winning at Durbanville around this time last year, and she looks on a good mark if managing to reproduce something like her best form. Count Dubucks and Silva Magic head the list of dangers.

#8 Viking Red - Greyville R8 (15:40 BST)

Viking Red was beaten only narrowly on his most recent outing over C&D and this represents a slight drop in grade, so he looks to hold obvious claims of going one better if running to the same level. Fort Carol and Alphamikefoxtrot are others who might have a say in proceedings.

