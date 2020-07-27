To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 27 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Monday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Greyville on Monday...

"...beaten only narrowly on his most recent outing over C&D..."

Timeform on Viking Red

#2 Bold Move - Greyville R3 (12:45 BST)

Bold Move has had plenty of opportunities to open her account (still a maiden after seven starts), but the pick of her form is a match for any of these, so she could be worth one more chance to belatedly make the breakthrough. Predator is feared most ahead of All Time High.

#12 Silver Dazzle - Greyville R5 (14:00 BST)

Silver Dazzle looks the one to beat here if fully wound up after eight months on the sidelines. This is the weakest race she has contested since winning at Durbanville around this time last year, and she looks on a good mark if managing to reproduce something like her best form. Count Dubucks and Silva Magic head the list of dangers.

#8 Viking Red - Greyville R8 (15:40 BST)

Viking Red was beaten only narrowly on his most recent outing over C&D and this represents a slight drop in grade, so he looks to hold obvious claims of going one better if running to the same level. Fort Carol and Alphamikefoxtrot are others who might have a say in proceedings.

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

