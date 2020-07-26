Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 27 July

#2 Sunstone - Leeton R4 (05:35)

Sunstone showed improved form to finish second at Goulburn on his latest run, finishing strongly but just unable to reel in the winner. He continues to make headway and remains open to further progress, so should be up to taking this race with a bit to spare. Crimson Hoffa is another on the upward curve and could prove the main danger, while Saint Henry holds solid place claims.

#7 High Rush - Leeton R6 (06:45)

High Rush couldn't quite last the trip when seventh at Wagga last month, but the step back in distance, coupled with a small layoff should show her to much better effect, and with a nice draw, she rates highly here. Exaggerate he has an absence to overcome but looks a player on the pick of his form, while Real key can pick up the remainder of the minor prize money.

#3 Starliv - Leeton R7 (07:20)

Starliv overcame greenness to record her second win in three runs since the resumption when successful at Moruya last month, and she got little luck when down the field in a more competitive race than this at Rosehill last time. She is a useful filly whose form is hard to knock and she should prove difficult to beat here. Tocatchacod looks the pick of the remainder, while Magic Merv makes up the shortlist.