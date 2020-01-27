To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 27 January

South Africa
Timeform pick out three bets in South Africa on Monday
Timeform provide their three best bets from Fairview on Monday...

"...is taken to quickly resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Philos

#2 Love Talk - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)

Love Talk's recent starts have been likeable in general and she just about gets the nod in this field. Princess Kalisi could be the biggest competition, while Valderrama can't be ruled out of things either.

#1 Philos - Fairview R7 (14:05 GMT)

Philos won here in December and shaped just as well in defeat last time, so is taken to quickly resume winning ways. Okavango Delta might be the answer to second place, while Victory March isn't out of it either.

#8 Wood For The Trees - Fairview R8 (14:40 GMT)

Wood For The Trees is difficult to oppose on what he has shown and is up to winning this with something in hand. Duke Of Cards ought to be involved as well, while Zabivaka can fight it out for minor honours.

Recommended bets

#2 Love Talk - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)
#1 Philos - Fairview R7 (14:05 GMT)
#8 Wood For The Trees - Fairview R8 (14:40 GMT)


