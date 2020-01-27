Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 27 January

#2 Love Talk - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)

Love Talk's recent starts have been likeable in general and she just about gets the nod in this field. Princess Kalisi could be the biggest competition, while Valderrama can't be ruled out of things either.

#1 Philos - Fairview R7 (14:05 GMT)

Philos won here in December and shaped just as well in defeat last time, so is taken to quickly resume winning ways. Okavango Delta might be the answer to second place, while Victory March isn't out of it either.

#8 Wood For The Trees - Fairview R8 (14:40 GMT)

Wood For The Trees is difficult to oppose on what he has shown and is up to winning this with something in hand. Duke Of Cards ought to be involved as well, while Zabivaka can fight it out for minor honours.

