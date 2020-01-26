Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 27 January
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...
"...another bold bid is expected here given he'll get a good pace to aim at..."
Timeform on Mount Wellington
Back
Mount Wellington - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Mount Wellington is currently thriving for Stuart Williams, getting off the mark for his new yard at the second attempt, before narrowly failing to follow up when conceding first run to the winner over this course and distance earlier this month. He resumed winning ways at this venue last time, with the strong pace bringing his stamina firmly into play over the shorter trip, and another bold bid is expected here given he'll get a good pace to aim at once again.
Lay
Total Assets - 13:45 Kelso
Total Assets has been placed in all five of her starts this season, including over this course and distance in November. She ran respectably back down in trip here last month, but that didn't look likely for a long way. She stuck to her task well when still having plenty to do two from home, but only really passed beaten rivals. She returns to hurdling here and should be able to give another good account, albeit without being good enough to claim the victory.
Smart Stat
Lili Wen Fach - 17:00 Wolverhampton
£16.75 - David Evans's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear
Lili Wen Fach ran up to form when third at Chepstow in September and, unproven on the surface, can be forgiven her latest outing when running no sort of race at Southwell. She returns from a break here and has a big chance on the pick of her two-year-old form, particularly with Hollie Doyle taking over in the saddle.
