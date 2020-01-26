To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 27 January

Horses on the all-weather
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...another bold bid is expected here given he'll get a good pace to aim at..."

Timeform on Mount Wellington

Back
Mount Wellington - 18:30 Wolverhampton

Mount Wellington is currently thriving for Stuart Williams, getting off the mark for his new yard at the second attempt, before narrowly failing to follow up when conceding first run to the winner over this course and distance earlier this month. He resumed winning ways at this venue last time, with the strong pace bringing his stamina firmly into play over the shorter trip, and another bold bid is expected here given he'll get a good pace to aim at once again.

Lay
Total Assets - 13:45 Kelso

Total Assets has been placed in all five of her starts this season, including over this course and distance in November. She ran respectably back down in trip here last month, but that didn't look likely for a long way. She stuck to her task well when still having plenty to do two from home, but only really passed beaten rivals. She returns to hurdling here and should be able to give another good account, albeit without being good enough to claim the victory.

Smart Stat
Lili Wen Fach - 17:00 Wolverhampton

£16.75 - David Evans's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Lili Wen Fach ran up to form when third at Chepstow in September and, unproven on the surface, can be forgiven her latest outing when running no sort of race at Southwell. She returns from a break here and has a big chance on the pick of her two-year-old form, particularly with Hollie Doyle taking over in the saddle.

Recommended bets

Back - Mount Wellington - 18:30 Wolverhampton
Lay - Total Assets - 13:45 Kelso
Smart Stat - Lili Wen Fach - 17:00 Wolverhampton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

