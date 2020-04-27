To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 27 April

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday...

"...there is every reason to be positive about her chances of resuming winning ways..."

Timeform on Blue Moonrise

#3 Brew Casa - Will Rogers Downs R2 (19:45 BST)

Brew Casa gave a good account when second on his most recent outing over C&D, doing much the best of those who raced on the speed. He should get a good tow into the race here from Nurse List and is fancied to have enough in reserve at the finish this time to hold off the closers. Nurse List is a danger if getting free on the front end, while Camp Washita makes most appeal of the rest.

#5 Stephen's Answer - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45 BST)

Stephen's Answer was only narrowly denied in a handicap here last month, keeping on well to be beaten just a neck by one who was getting plenty of weight. The conditions of this contest are much more favourable, meeting most of his rivals on a level playing field, and it will be disappointing if this speedy front-runner can't hold on this time for an eleventh career win. Towards The Light is feared most ahead of Seattle Thunder.

#3 Blue Moonrise - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45 BST)

Blue Moonrise was a winner at Oaklawn Park in February, making all the running to land the spoils impressively by three and a half lengths. She wasn't in quite the same form back there last time, but this represents a significant drop in grade, so there is every reason to be positive about her chances of resuming winning ways. Baydar and Fool's Paradise head the list of dangers.

WillRD (US) 27th Apr (R2 6f Claim)

Monday 27 April, 7.45pm

Camp Washita
Final Design
Brew Casa
Reesey Peesey
Smokin Carol
Moro Compass
Apple County
Nurse List
Lady Abigail
WillRD (US) 27th Apr (R4 1m Allw)

Monday 27 April, 8.45pm

Holiday Mischief
Lindante
Seattle Thunder
Thorpe Doro
Stephens Answer
Towards The Light
Uncail
Sorryaboutnothing
Deep Explorer
A Ps Bluegrass
WillRD (US) 27th Apr (R8 1m Allw)

Monday 27 April, 10.45pm

Fools Paradise
Labhay
Blue Moonrise
Tic Toc Toccet
Broadway County
Aubrey
Yield
Baydar
Flirty
Inagoodway
