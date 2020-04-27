Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 27 April

#3 Brew Casa - Will Rogers Downs R2 (19:45 BST)

Brew Casa gave a good account when second on his most recent outing over C&D, doing much the best of those who raced on the speed. He should get a good tow into the race here from Nurse List and is fancied to have enough in reserve at the finish this time to hold off the closers. Nurse List is a danger if getting free on the front end, while Camp Washita makes most appeal of the rest.

#5 Stephen's Answer - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45 BST)

Stephen's Answer was only narrowly denied in a handicap here last month, keeping on well to be beaten just a neck by one who was getting plenty of weight. The conditions of this contest are much more favourable, meeting most of his rivals on a level playing field, and it will be disappointing if this speedy front-runner can't hold on this time for an eleventh career win. Towards The Light is feared most ahead of Seattle Thunder.

#3 Blue Moonrise - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45 BST)

Blue Moonrise was a winner at Oaklawn Park in February, making all the running to land the spoils impressively by three and a half lengths. She wasn't in quite the same form back there last time, but this represents a significant drop in grade, so there is every reason to be positive about her chances of resuming winning ways. Baydar and Fool's Paradise head the list of dangers.

