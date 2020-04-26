To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 27 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform provide three bets from Grafton on Monday morning
Timeform head to Grafton for their three best bets on Monday...

"...this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark."

Timeform on Flying Euros

#5 Flying Euros - Grafton R5 (06:25)

Flying Euros finished a neck back when third at Coffs Harbour last time and should be at peak fitness after his two runs this term. He has finished placed in two of his three outings at this track and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. Dominica Rose couldn't open her account at Ballina last time, despite being sent off favourite, but she represents the main danger here, with Korrin the most likely to claim third.

#6 Dixie - Grafton R6 (07:05)

Dixie finished well despite suffering interference early on at this venue last time, and with a little more luck in running today, she should take all the beating. Kijito has also been threatening to regain the winning thread of late, finishing runner-up twice and third once, and he looks the most likely to capitalise should the selection fail to deliver.

#6 Gentlemen's Words - Grafton R7 (07:40)

Gentlemen's Words broke her maiden in good style two starts back, cosily winning by three lengths at Ballina. That represents impressive form in the context of this race, and though she only managed a fifth-place finish at Port Macquarie on her most recent start, this looks a good chance for her to bounce back to winning ways. Broken Windows also broke his maiden two starts back before finding class one company too exacting at Ipswich. He should come on for that effort however, and represents the pick of the remainder, while Can't Beat Me, who returns from an eight-month absence, makes up the shortlist.

Graf (AUS) 27th Apr (R5 1420m Mdn)

Monday 27 April, 6.25am

1. American Honor
2. Eaten A Wire
3. Phylave
4. Show Pass
5. Flying Euros
7. Clix
8. Cristal Caz
9. Dominica Rose
10. Korrin
11. Gerwig
12. Stars Are Trumps
13. With Certainty
Graf (AUS) 27th Apr (R6 1420m Hcap)

Monday 27 April, 7.05am

1. Editors
2. Blinkin Fast
3. Antilia
4. Anzio
5. Jakuta
6. Dixie
7. Kijito
8. Lord Magnussen
9. Allo Allo
10. Heza Magic Man
11. Esters Rose
12. The Equinator
Graf (AUS) 27th Apr (R7 1215m CL1)

Monday 27 April, 7.40am

1. Thunderous Strike
2. Broken Windows
3. Cant Beat Me
4. Sugar Baby
5. Malakai
6. Gentlemens Words
8. Elusive Eagle
10. Tycoon Anna
12. Maquina Voladora
13. Bubbles De Beer
14. Joya
15. Falandy
16. Nullaborn
17. Gem Of The Lochs
Timeform,

