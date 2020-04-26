Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 27 April

#5 Flying Euros - Grafton R5 (06:25)

Flying Euros finished a neck back when third at Coffs Harbour last time and should be at peak fitness after his two runs this term. He has finished placed in two of his three outings at this track and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. Dominica Rose couldn't open her account at Ballina last time, despite being sent off favourite, but she represents the main danger here, with Korrin the most likely to claim third.

#6 Dixie - Grafton R6 (07:05)

Dixie finished well despite suffering interference early on at this venue last time, and with a little more luck in running today, she should take all the beating. Kijito has also been threatening to regain the winning thread of late, finishing runner-up twice and third once, and he looks the most likely to capitalise should the selection fail to deliver.

#6 Gentlemen's Words - Grafton R7 (07:40)

Gentlemen's Words broke her maiden in good style two starts back, cosily winning by three lengths at Ballina. That represents impressive form in the context of this race, and though she only managed a fifth-place finish at Port Macquarie on her most recent start, this looks a good chance for her to bounce back to winning ways. Broken Windows also broke his maiden two starts back before finding class one company too exacting at Ipswich. He should come on for that effort however, and represents the pick of the remainder, while Can't Beat Me, who returns from an eight-month absence, makes up the shortlist.