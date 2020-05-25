To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 25 May

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ruidoso Downs on Monday...

"...has shown enough to suggest he remains as good as ever..."

Timeform on A Zenon Nite

#1 Wilmas Irish Rover - Ruidoso Downs R1 (20:00 BST)

Wilmas Irish Rover has been set some stiff tasks in recent outings and should be much more in his comfort zone here. The last time he dropped down to this sort of level saw him record a decisive success over C&D in August, and his supporters will be hopeful of a similar outcome this time. Lons Oxbow looks best of the rest if fully wound up after a three-month absence, leaving Keep On Zenon On to complete the shortlist.

#8 Amor N Passion - Ruidoso Downs R3 (20:50 BST)

Amor N Passion could hardly have done it any easier when resuming winning ways at Sunland Park last time, forging clear in the straight to win land the spoils by 16 and a half lengths. The early speed he showed there suggests the drop back to five furlongs won't be an issue in this claimer, which looks no tougher than last time, and it will take a good one to go with him if he arrives in the same sort of form. Another Brother and My Indian Warrior head the list of dangers.

#8 A Zenon Nite - Ruidoso Downs R8 (22:55 BST)

A Zenon Nite is another horse who will appreciate the drop in grade here after a few comprehensive beatings in better company. Even then he has shown enough to suggest he remains as good as ever, and this looks a good opportunity for him in what is much the weakest race he has contested for some time. Drive Thru Gary and Runaway Regent could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

RuidD (US) 25th May (R1 1m Claim)

Monday 25 May, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wilmas Irish Rover
Laycock Bay
Keep On Zenon On
Surprsinglyperfect
Bortstein
Lons Oxbow
Reback Home
Howdy
RuidD (US) 25th May (R3 5f Claim)

Monday 25 May, 8.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Devils Teeth
Wheredoesthecashgo
Lord Charles
Dontpreachto Darcy
Storm On
My Indian Warrior
Another Brother
Amor N Pasion
RuidD (US) 25th May (R8 5f Claim)

Monday 25 May, 10.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Insomnia
Iced
Radical Eruption
Drive Thru Gary
Quantico Joe
Runaway Regent
Targarycat
A Zenon Nite
Bully Ride
Skeeter Who
Timeform,

