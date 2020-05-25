Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 25 May

RuidD (US) 25th May (R1 1m Claim)
Monday 25 May, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wilmas Irish Rover
|Laycock Bay
|Keep On Zenon On
|Surprsinglyperfect
|Bortstein
|Lons Oxbow
|Reback Home
|Howdy
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Ruidoso Downs on Monday...
"...has shown enough to suggest he remains as good as ever..."
Timeform on A Zenon Nite
#1 Wilmas Irish Rover - Ruidoso Downs R1 (20:00 BST)
Wilmas Irish Rover has been set some stiff tasks in recent outings and should be much more in his comfort zone here. The last time he dropped down to this sort of level saw him record a decisive success over C&D in August, and his supporters will be hopeful of a similar outcome this time. Lons Oxbow looks best of the rest if fully wound up after a three-month absence, leaving Keep On Zenon On to complete the shortlist.
#8 Amor N Passion - Ruidoso Downs R3 (20:50 BST)
Amor N Passion could hardly have done it any easier when resuming winning ways at Sunland Park last time, forging clear in the straight to win land the spoils by 16 and a half lengths. The early speed he showed there suggests the drop back to five furlongs won't be an issue in this claimer, which looks no tougher than last time, and it will take a good one to go with him if he arrives in the same sort of form. Another Brother and My Indian Warrior head the list of dangers.
#8 A Zenon Nite - Ruidoso Downs R8 (22:55 BST)
A Zenon Nite is another horse who will appreciate the drop in grade here after a few comprehensive beatings in better company. Even then he has shown enough to suggest he remains as good as ever, and this looks a good opportunity for him in what is much the weakest race he has contested for some time. Drive Thru Gary and Runaway Regent could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#1 Wilmas Irish Rover - Ruidoso Downs R1 (20:00 BST)
#8 Amor N Passion - Ruidoso Downs R3 (20:50 BST)
#8 A Zenon Nite - Ruidoso Downs R8 (22:55 BST)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Monday 25 May, 8.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wilmas Irish Rover
|Laycock Bay
|Keep On Zenon On
|Surprsinglyperfect
|Bortstein
|Lons Oxbow
|Reback Home
|Howdy
Monday 25 May, 8.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Devils Teeth
|Wheredoesthecashgo
|Lord Charles
|Dontpreachto Darcy
|Storm On
|My Indian Warrior
|Another Brother
|Amor N Pasion
Monday 25 May, 10.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Insomnia
|Iced
|Radical Eruption
|Drive Thru Gary
|Quantico Joe
|Runaway Regent
|Targarycat
|A Zenon Nite
|Bully Ride
|Skeeter Who