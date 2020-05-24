Timeform's French SmartPlays: Monday 25 May

Sitoutvabien - 12:10 Lyon Parilly

Sitoutvabien sets the standard here on the form he showed at Compiegne last October, when beaten just a length into third in handicap company. Admittedly, he has failed to run to that level in two further starts in 2020, but this maiden is much less competitive, with only the five runners going to post, and he probably won't need to improve to belatedly open his account. Huracan and the newcomer Trezy Boy can fight it out for a share of the minor money.

La Golden Havana - 13:25 Lyon Parilly

La Golden Havana makes the most appeal here in a maiden where several of them have the potential to take a big step forward. She was second on her debut at Deauville in November, when beaten just a length and three quarters by Hilala (who has won again since), and any improvement on that effort will make it difficult for the others to claim her scalp. Bonne Idee is bred to be above-average (a Frankel half-sister to the smart pair Imaging and Titus) and can be expected to do much better than when a beaten favourite on her debut at Deauville in October, whilst market support for any of the others could also prove significant.

Zariyano - 14:00 Lyon Parilly

Zariyano is very much the one to beat on these terms, with the claim of his apprentice jockey Lucie Oger also likely to prove decisive. Zariyano and Oger struck up a good partnership in the second half of last season, including when winning a similar event at Chantilly in August, and a repeat of that form on his return would give his rivals an uphill task according to Timeform ratings. Maxime Guyon and Christophe Soumillon take the reins on the two main dangers, Quevillon and Il Pittore, though both horses arrive here on the back of lesser efforts in handicap company.

