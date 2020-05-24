Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 25 May

#2 Openhimup - Albury R5 (06:20 BST)

Openhimup shaped encouragingly when second on his return at Wagga last month, keeping on well to get within a length of the winner. That form is amongst the best on offer in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, he is fancied to get off the mark at the fifth time of asking, with his previous efforts also featuring a close-up second over this C&D on debut. Stablemate Jimmyjohn and Orazio are others to consider.

#4 Milamoo - Albury R6 (06:55 BST)

Milamoo has been knocking on the door on her last two starts at Wagga, going down by narrow margins on both occasions. The form of those efforts puts her right in the mix here, and, with the slightly longer trip also expected to be in her favour, she is fancied to gain a thoroughly deserved victory. Moss The Boss and Tycoon Dreaming can battle it out for the minor honours.

#5 Happy Lad - Albury R7 (07:35 BST)

Happy Lad returned from over four months off the track with a determined success at Leeton recently, finding plenty to land the spoils by a neck. Still relatively unexposed, he is entitled to strip fitter with that outing under his belt and should again be thereabouts in his follow-up bid, especially as several of his chief rivals here are returning from absences of their own. Jawwaal and Front Page are next best.

