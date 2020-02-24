To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 24 February

Horse in a finish
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform select their three best bets from Parx and Turf Paradise on Monday...

"..recent form is hard to fault in the context of this race..."

Timeform on Smart Rags

#4 Smart Rags - Parx R3 (18:49 GMT)

Smart Rags ran out an impressive winner around here at the start of the month, before finding just one too good in the slop next time out. His recent form is hard to fault in the context of this race and he looks the one they all have to beat. Brother Tez is a player on the pick of his form, while No Hitter has solid place claims.


#5 Flight Data - Turf Paradise R1 (19:55 GMT)

Flight Data has been in good form of late and this looks a good opportunity for her to regain the winning thread. He has only missed the frame once in her seven carrer starts and all looks set fair for another big showing from the filly. Pontificator looks the pick for second, while Oppenheimer makes up the shortlist.

#4 Iknowyourface - Turf Paradise R7 (22:47 GMT)

Iknowyourface ended last term in good form, finishing runner-up on four consecutive occasions before finally getting her head in front with a four-length victory at Emerald Downs. She struggled on her seasonal reappearance but looked somewhere close to her best at this venue last time, and is taken to regain the winning thread with a bold front running performance. Tiz The Storm has been below form so far this season but still rates a danger on the pick of her old performances, while Bell Of Rainier is another that should go well.

Parx (US) 24th Feb (R3 6f Claim)

Monday 24 February, 5.55pm

TPara (US) 24th Feb (R1 6f Allw Claim)

Monday 24 February, 7.55pm

TPara (US) 24th Feb (R7 1m Claim)

Monday 24 February, 7.55pm

Timeform,

