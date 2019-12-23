Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 23 December
Timeform select their three best bets from Fairview on Monday...
"...there has been a lot to like about his recent efforts..."
Timeform on Victory March
# Victory March - Fairview R5 (12:50 GMT)
Victory March was won three of his eight starts this season and there has been a lot to like about his recent efforts. He is a course winner here and should make a bold show, with Purest Bliss and Story Of My Life looking the principal dangers.
#6 Zabivaka - Fairview R7 (14:00 GMT)
Zabivaka has been knocking on the door in recent outings and looks competitive on form. He ran a respectable fourth at this course last month and will probably take the beating. November Storm has been running below par of late but is significantly back down in trip here and looks second best on the pick of his form, while Flame Of Fire also demands respect.
#9 Microbe - Fairview R8 (14:35 GMT)
Microbe went agonisingly close to regaining the winning thread here in September before running too badly to be true next time out. He bounced back to form with a good seventh here last month however, and looks primed for another big run. Seattle Mermaid could provide the main danger, while Yodalicious isn't entirely out of it either.
