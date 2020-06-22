Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 22 June

#4 Comic - Lone Star Park R3 (20:39 BST)

Comic finished second on her last outing at Belmont in September and seems sure to improve having moved to the powerful Steve Asmussen barn in the interim. It will be disappointing if she can't beat this lot with something to spare, leaving Street Dazzle and Glorious Rose to battle it out for the minor money.

#1 Shelley's Dream - Lone Star Park R7 (22:45 BST)

Shelley's Dream gave another good account when second at Will Rogers Downs last time and the drop in grade here looks to present him with an excellent opportunity to belatedly get off the mark. Time Is Now, who is one of the least exposed runners in the line-up, is joined by Rancho Bargo and Linus amongst those likely to give the selection most to think about.

#3 Rizzi's Honors - Lone Star Park R9 (23:45 BST)

Rizzi's Honors has raced almost exclusively on dirt, but there is no reason to think she won't handle turf and the forecast strong gallop here is expected to play into her hands (usually held up). She has form at this level and is fancied to gain a first win on this surface at the expense of Kona Katie and No Mas Tequila.

