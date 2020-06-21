Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 22 June

Thirsk 22nd Jun (7f Hcap)
Monday 22 June, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ginger Max
|Jack Randall
|Elusif
|Dawn Breaking
|Logi
|Amelia R
|Mea Culpa
|Christmas Night
|Explain
|Uncle Charlie
|Elixsoft
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...
"...he looks well treated wisely turned out under a penalty..."
Timeform on Ginger Max
Back
Ginger Max - 12:45 Thirsk
Ginger Max has proved a different proposition since undergoing breathing and gelding operations, winning both of his starts since returning earlier this month. He was very impressive when winning at Redcar four days ago, always up with the tempo and easily putting the race to bed when asked to assert. There should be even more to come from him, and he looks well treated wisely turned out under a penalty.
Lay
Lord Riddiford - 15:40 Thirsk
Lord Riddiford won well at Chelmsford when last seen in March, capitalising on a falling mark, and is sure to be popular on his return to action. However, he goes particularly well at that track, and could be worth opposing back on turf. Justanotherbottle, who shaped well on his return this month, could be a better option at likely bigger odds.
Smart Stat
Persian Beauty - 20:30 Windsor
25% - James Doyle's strike rate at WINDSOR
This looks open, but handicap debutante Persian Beauty looks the way to go given she has got in on a lenient mark and has the potential for better still after just two starts. She was much more professional on her recent return at Kempton, well suited by the step up to this trip, and the addition of cheekpieces can help.
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Back Ginger Max – 12:45 Thirsk
Lay Lord Riddiford - 15:40 Thirsk
Smart Stat Persian Beauty - 20:30 Windsor
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
Monday 22 June, 12.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ginger Max
|Jack Randall
|Elusif
|Dawn Breaking
|Logi
|Amelia R
|Mea Culpa
|Christmas Night
|Explain
|Uncle Charlie
|Elixsoft
Monday 22 June, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lord Riddiford
|Justanotherbottle
|Wentworth Falls
|National Anthem
|Lomu
|Eeh Bah Gum
|Call Me Ginger
|Powerallied
|Tanasoq
Monday 22 June, 8.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Persian Beauty
|Maroc
|Tralee Hills
|Bombero
|Air Force Amy
|Latin Knight
|Tiar Na Nog
|Voi
|Jumping Cats
|Returning Glory