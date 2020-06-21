To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 22 June

Horse streaks clear
Timeform pick out three bets from across the UK on Sunday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...he looks well treated wisely turned out under a penalty..."

Timeform on Ginger Max

Back
Ginger Max - 12:45 Thirsk

Ginger Max has proved a different proposition since undergoing breathing and gelding operations, winning both of his starts since returning earlier this month. He was very impressive when winning at Redcar four days ago, always up with the tempo and easily putting the race to bed when asked to assert. There should be even more to come from him, and he looks well treated wisely turned out under a penalty.

Lay
Lord Riddiford - 15:40 Thirsk

Lord Riddiford won well at Chelmsford when last seen in March, capitalising on a falling mark, and is sure to be popular on his return to action. However, he goes particularly well at that track, and could be worth opposing back on turf. Justanotherbottle, who shaped well on his return this month, could be a better option at likely bigger odds.

Smart Stat
Persian Beauty - 20:30 Windsor

25% - James Doyle's strike rate at WINDSOR

This looks open, but handicap debutante Persian Beauty looks the way to go given she has got in on a lenient mark and has the potential for better still after just two starts. She was much more professional on her recent return at Kempton, well suited by the step up to this trip, and the addition of cheekpieces can help.


Recommended bets

Back Ginger Max – 12:45 Thirsk
Lay Lord Riddiford - 15:40 Thirsk
Smart Stat Persian Beauty - 20:30 Windsor

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

TF Tips,

