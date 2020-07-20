To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 20 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform select the three best bets at Finger Lakes on Monday...

"...appeals as very much the one to beat on these terms..."

Timeform on Ohmygollymsmolly

#6 Ohmygollymsmolly - Finger Lakes R3 (19:04)

Ohmygollymsmolly was below form when fourth here on her final appearance in November, but this represents a return to calmer waters for Christine Nunn's charge, and she appeals as very much the one to beat on these terms. Elizabeth Nicole is in with a shout on several counts and should also be threreabouts.

#5 Stone Breaker - Finger Lakes R4 (19:31)

Stone Breaker produced a respectable effort when fifth at Belmont on his return to action last month and is of major interest on his first run since joining Paul Barrow's yard. There is every chance he will get his own way of things out in front here, and if that is the case, he will take plenty of catching. Spectacularsociano has an excellent chance at the weights and should also give a good account, while So Noted is another worth a second glance.

#7 Spin A Yarn - Finger Lakes R6 (20:25)

Spin A Yard had 12 ½ lengths to spare when making a winning debut at this course in September, recording some good sectional times along the way. She has had two workouts this month, recording the best times on each occasion, and she looks very much the one to beat here. Saloon Girl looks the most likely to chase the selection home, while Smart Broad can claim the remainder of the minor prize money.

FingL (US) 20th Jul (R3 5f Claim)

Monday 20 July, 7.04pm

Back Lay
Indian Legacy
Code Red
One Cool Kitten
Sarayu It Is
Bayshore Beauty
Ohmygollymsmolly
Kateri Empire
Dancin In The Soup
Messy Sundaes
Princess Giavanna
Elizabeth Nicole
Taynted Lover
FingL (US) 20th Jul (R4 5f Claim)

Monday 20 July, 7.31pm

Back Lay
So Noted
Wiggles
My Way Or Dubaiway
Im Not Funny
Stone Breaker
Frosty The Dragon
Married To Anya
Spectacularsociano
Break The Silence
JET SET CAT
Open Book
Magic Roy
FingL (US) 20th Jul (R6 5f Allw)

Monday 20 July, 8.25pm

Back Lay
Medellin
Speed Talks
Hot Possebility
Dixie Queen
Lets Maga
Big Cyn
Spin A Yarn
Hannah Dances
Smart Broad
Dublinornothin
Tote Board
Saloon Girl
Timeform,

