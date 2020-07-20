Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 20 July

#6 Ohmygollymsmolly - Finger Lakes R3 (19:04)

Ohmygollymsmolly was below form when fourth here on her final appearance in November, but this represents a return to calmer waters for Christine Nunn's charge, and she appeals as very much the one to beat on these terms. Elizabeth Nicole is in with a shout on several counts and should also be threreabouts.

#5 Stone Breaker - Finger Lakes R4 (19:31)

Stone Breaker produced a respectable effort when fifth at Belmont on his return to action last month and is of major interest on his first run since joining Paul Barrow's yard. There is every chance he will get his own way of things out in front here, and if that is the case, he will take plenty of catching. Spectacularsociano has an excellent chance at the weights and should also give a good account, while So Noted is another worth a second glance.

#7 Spin A Yarn - Finger Lakes R6 (20:25)

Spin A Yard had 12 ½ lengths to spare when making a winning debut at this course in September, recording some good sectional times along the way. She has had two workouts this month, recording the best times on each occasion, and she looks very much the one to beat here. Saloon Girl looks the most likely to chase the selection home, while Smart Broad can claim the remainder of the minor prize money.