Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 20 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Monday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Wellington on Monday...

"...has the speed to overcome the wide draw and is undoubtedly the one they all have to beat."

Timeform on Turfeze

#1 Bengalla Bay - Wellington R5 (06:20)

Bengalla Bay hasn't been beaten far in his last two starts, including when headed late on after tiring inside the final half-furlong at Musswellbrook last time. This step back in trip should show him to better effect, and with the classy Greg Ryan taking over in the saddle, his claims are there for all to see. Superbella takes a step back in grade here and looks the chief threat to the selection, while Lookin' Alive is another worth a second look.

#1 Turfeze - Wellington R6 (06:55)

Turfeze's recent form is hard to fault in the context of this race, winning at Canberra at the beginning of last month before twice coming up just short in her subsequent runs. She has the speed to overcome the wide draw and is undoubtedly the one they all have to beat. Bridges To Babylon did well to finish second after a slow start on her return to action at Grafton earlier this month and is another who should be in the mix, while Policy may be able to claim third from a less than ideal draw.

#1 A Magic Zariz - Wellington R7 (07:35)

A Magtic Zariz has come up just short in both of his previous outings, but slow starts didn't help his cause on either occasion, and with a more level break this time, he should prove difficult to beat. Streamin' is looking to follow up his Parkes win and clearly rates among the leading players, while Westlink should be fitter for his reappearance and could also play a part.

Recommended bets

#1 Bengalla Bay – Wellington R5 (06:20)
#1 Turfeze – Wellington R6 (06:55)
#1 A Magic Zariz – Wellington R7 (07:35)

Well (AUS) 20th Jul (R5 900m CL3)

Monday 20 July, 6.20am

1. Bengalla Bay
2. French Giggle
3. Shehroz
4. Superbellaa
5. Lookin Alive
6. Elemenohpee
7. Muzzleburst
8. Deshawn
9. Mon Petite Fille
10. Black Platinum
11. Pennys Bonitas
12. Tinybella
Well (AUS) 20th Jul (R6 1100m CL1)

Monday 20 July, 6.55am

1. Turfeze
2. Bridges To Babylon
3. Brunela
5. Little Caesar
6. Policy
7. Sues Girlfriend
10. Cutie Patoutie
11. Jondy Des
12. Precious Arli
13. Self Imposed
14. Kadarchi
15. On A Promise
16. Trip To London
18. Stolen Gift
Well (AUS) 20th Jul (R7 1400m Hcap)

Monday 20 July, 7.35am

1. A Magic Zariz
2. Steamin
3. Highly Desired
4. A Martin Placepick
5. Welcome Art
6. Westlink
7. Noels Gift
9. Caszar
10. Sea Lady
11. California Fox
12. Laughs Loudest
