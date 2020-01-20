Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 20 January

#5 Mandatory Payout - Aqueduct R1 (17:30)

Mandatory Payout was a good third last time and has the best form on offer so should be difficult to beat. Kadens Courage wasn't beaten far when sixth last time and is expected to chase the selection home.

#3 Becca Takes Charge - Aqueduct R9 (21:24)

The consistent Becca Takes Charge was only narrowly denied last time and is likely to give another good account. She gets the nod over Miss Ross, who was also a close-up second here last time.

#1 My Way Out - Turf Paradise R8 (23:10)

My Way Out was a wide-margin winner here last time and looks to have a bit in hand on form. He is expected to follow up that success at the chief expense of J Serino, who is a consistent type and wasn't beaten far in fourth last time.