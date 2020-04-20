To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 20 April

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday...

"...should find this easier than the allowance event she contested last time..."

Timeform on She's All Wolfe

#11 Hong Kong Helen - Will Rogers Downs R1 (19:15 BST)

Hong Kong Helen was slightly disappointing on her most recent start but is clearly better than that, with some solid form to her name in stronger races than this early in her career. She is certainly capable of winning a contest of this nature when everything falls right, and today could well be the day she opens her account for the powerful Steve Asmussen barn. Lakeside Romance and Whata Gem are others with claims.

#7 Strong Side - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15 BST)

Strong Side and Valiant Appeal both possess plenty of early speed and could be the pair to focus on here. The latter is less exposed than his main rival after only nine outings, but Strong Side has been acquitting himself well at this sort of level in recent starts and is taken to gain a thoroughly deserved success after being beaten just a nose here two weeks ago. Flatout Winner completes the shortlist.

#4 She's All Wolfe - Will Rogers Downs R9 (23:15 BST)

She's All Wolfe has achieved a good level of form in her five starts to date and should find this easier than the allowance event she contested last time. She has already beaten one of her main rivals, Polly Tiz, when shedding her maiden tag at Remington Park last August, and this represents her best chance since to add to that win. The One For Fun and Diamonds N Spurs can also battle it out for the minor money.

WillRD (US) 20th Apr (R1 6f Mdn Claim)

Monday 20 April, 7.15pm

Nelle Blue
Lakeside Romance
Zipped
Tell Me Boo Boo
Nova Luna
Good Extreme
Nanabanana
Whata Gem
Lost County
Deja Sue
Hong Kong Helen
Gospel Margie
WillRD (US) 20th Apr (R3 6f Allw)

Monday 20 April, 8.15pm

Dance Doctor
Flatout Winner
Eye Cloud
Kwik
Valiant Appeal
Past Visions
Strong Side
Launch Light Dream
Mas Takela
WillRD (US) 20th Apr (R9 1m Stks)

Monday 20 April, 11.15pm

Diamonds N Spurs
Polly Tiz
Sundays Vision
Shes All Wolfe
Kallie Sioux
Seeing Double
The One For Fun
