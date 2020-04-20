Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 20 April

#11 Hong Kong Helen - Will Rogers Downs R1 (19:15 BST)

Hong Kong Helen was slightly disappointing on her most recent start but is clearly better than that, with some solid form to her name in stronger races than this early in her career. She is certainly capable of winning a contest of this nature when everything falls right, and today could well be the day she opens her account for the powerful Steve Asmussen barn. Lakeside Romance and Whata Gem are others with claims.

#7 Strong Side - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15 BST)

Strong Side and Valiant Appeal both possess plenty of early speed and could be the pair to focus on here. The latter is less exposed than his main rival after only nine outings, but Strong Side has been acquitting himself well at this sort of level in recent starts and is taken to gain a thoroughly deserved success after being beaten just a nose here two weeks ago. Flatout Winner completes the shortlist.

#4 She's All Wolfe - Will Rogers Downs R9 (23:15 BST)

She's All Wolfe has achieved a good level of form in her five starts to date and should find this easier than the allowance event she contested last time. She has already beaten one of her main rivals, Polly Tiz, when shedding her maiden tag at Remington Park last August, and this represents her best chance since to add to that win. The One For Fun and Diamonds N Spurs can also battle it out for the minor money.

