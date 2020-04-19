Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 20 April

#7 Melarita - Mornington R5 (06:30 BST)

Melarita has a seven-month absence to overcome but should play a leading role if building on the promise she showed when last in action. She was third in successive starts then, form that looks very strong in the context of this race, and is well worth the chance to get off the mark at the seventh attempt. Cliff's Boy and Art Major can give the selection most to do.

#2 Aristobeaux - Mornington R7 (07:30 BST)

Aristobeaux was a winner over C&D last time and can arguably have his effort marked up, given that he was forced to race wide throughout. He is still ahead of the handicapper on that evidence and is fancied to mount a bold follow-up bid with a more favourable draw to contend with this time. Leshem is feared most ahead of the consistent Thin Green Line, who will be doing his best work at the finish.

#2 Black Opal - Mornington R8 (08:00 BST)

Black Opal found plenty to get back to winning ways on his most recent outing at Werribee, taking advantage of a slight drop in grade to land the spoils by a neck. This contest doesn't look any tougher, and a repeat of the form he showed last time should be good enough to put him right in the mix. Winter Typhoon and Moi Choux are others to consider.

