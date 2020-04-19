To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 20 April

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Monday
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you their three best bets at Mornington on Monday...

"...the form he showed last time should be good enough to put him right in the mix..."

Timeform on Black Opal

#7 Melarita - Mornington R5 (06:30 BST)

Melarita has a seven-month absence to overcome but should play a leading role if building on the promise she showed when last in action. She was third in successive starts then, form that looks very strong in the context of this race, and is well worth the chance to get off the mark at the seventh attempt. Cliff's Boy and Art Major can give the selection most to do.

#2 Aristobeaux - Mornington R7 (07:30 BST)

Aristobeaux was a winner over C&D last time and can arguably have his effort marked up, given that he was forced to race wide throughout. He is still ahead of the handicapper on that evidence and is fancied to mount a bold follow-up bid with a more favourable draw to contend with this time. Leshem is feared most ahead of the consistent Thin Green Line, who will be doing his best work at the finish.

#2 Black Opal - Mornington R8 (08:00 BST)

Black Opal found plenty to get back to winning ways on his most recent outing at Werribee, taking advantage of a slight drop in grade to land the spoils by a neck. This contest doesn't look any tougher, and a repeat of the form he showed last time should be good enough to put him right in the mix. Winter Typhoon and Moi Choux are others to consider.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#7 Melarita - Mornington R5 (06:30 BST)
#2 Aristobeaux - Mornington R7 (07:30 BST)
#2 Black Opal - Mornington R8 (08:00 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Morn (AUS) 20th Apr (R5 1500m Mdn)

Monday 20 April, 6.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Magic Americain
2. Streusel
3. Art Major
4. Cliffs Boy
5. Fortune Beau
6. Lord Jaysea
7. Melarita
8. Princess Kez
9. Batahi
10. Classy One
Up
Down

Bet slip

Morn (AUS) 20th Apr (R7 1200m Hcap)

Monday 20 April, 7.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Leshem
2. Aristobeaux
3. Stage Front
4. Tax Free
5. Stryking Miss
6. Wrecking Ball
8. Miss Geneva
9. Mula
10. Simkin
11. Thin Green Line
14. Everywhere Mann
Up
Down

Bet slip

Morn (AUS) 20th Apr (R8 1000m Hcap)

Monday 20 April, 8.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Moi Choux
2. Black Opal
3. Atheleisia
4. Kurocaine
5. Tempo
6. Winter Typhoon
7. Ooroo
8. Waterford Sound
11. Izzy Good
12. Magnicity
13. Prussian Dream
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles