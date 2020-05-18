To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 18 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Monday...

"...she looks to have more than a decent chance on these terms."

Timeform on Gray Sky Mesa

#10 Test The Water - Will Rogers Downs R1 (19:15)

Test The Water broke quickly and was well clear before drifting in the stretch and eventually being caught late on here last time. With that in mind, this drop back in trip should be to his advantage, particularly with his early pace, and with his stable in stellar form at the minute, he looks the clear one to beat. Wolowitz is still searching for his first win but has a good chance on form and is likely to be thereabouts.

#5 Gray Sky Mesa - Will Rogers Downs R7 (22:15)

Gray Sky Mesa has found just one too good on each of her last two outings, including when caught three-wide at this venue last time. That form stacks up pretty well in the context of this race and she looks to have more than a decent chance on these terms. Grade-dropper Haleys Heist looks the pick of the remainder, while Way Too Cute is another that shouldn't be written off hastily.

#8 Erebuni - Will Rogers Downs R10 (23:45)

Erebuni arrives here in decent shape after running out an all-the-way winner at this venue last time, holding off a late challenge to prevail, and her claims of following up are there for all to see. Papa Mambo ticks plenty of boxes and is very much shortlist material, while Harper Bee also commands respect.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

WillRD (US) 18th May (R1 5f Mdn Claim)

Monday 18 May, 7.15pm

WillRD (US) 18th May (R7 6f Claim)

Monday 18 May, 10.15pm

WillRD (US) 18th May (R10 6f Claim)

Monday 18 May, 11.45pm

Timeform,

