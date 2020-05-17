Timeform's French SmartPlays: Monday 18 May

Alkandora - 11:34 Chantilly

Alkandora shaped with plenty of promise when beaten just a short head on debut at Longchamp in October, pulling clear of the remainder and leaving the impression there is more to come. Her pedigree suggests that this longer trip will suit and, although Andre Fabre has had only one winner since the return of racing in France, Alkandora could prove a cut above her rivals here. Ebaiyra also finished second on debut and has potential too, so could prove the biggest danger.

Get Shirty - 12:50 Chantilly

Get Shirty made a winning debut at Toulouse in March last year and, although he didn't win again that season, he made up into a useful performer, notably when finishing second to Ginger des Champs in a handicap at Vichy. On both run style and pedigree, the step up to this longer trip should suit, and could bring about more further improvement. The booking of Christophe Soumillon catches the eye and he is expected to take the beating. Moonwalk Step was in good form earlier in the year and could prove the biggest threat.

Lenka - 15:02 Chantilly

This looks open and it could be worth taking a chance on Lenka. She hasn't shown much in her six starts to date, but this isn't a deep race, and the level of her form suggests she can be competitive if ready to go after 400 days off. Lenka has joined a new yard in the interim and a change of scenery could also help. Misstic is also a stable switcher who could be involved.

