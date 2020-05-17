Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 18 May

#7 Intricately - Tamworth R6 (06:25 BST)

Intricately won impressively on debut scoring by two and a half lengths at Kempsey, and should have no problem with this rise in class. Hard Lady resumes today after placed last time and should prove a threat, while Black Sunrise is another to consider.

#1 Tavion Prince - Tamworth R7 (07:05 BST)

Tavion Prince finished off last campaign with a ninth at Donald and has since switched yards. He has a lethal record fresh and should prove hard to beat. Ronan's Rock finds it hard to win but is very consistent and can hit the frame, while Warrah Flash is coming off a maiden win at Scone over 1100m with the same rider Mitchell Bell.

#7 Agrapart - Tamworth R8 (07:40 BST)

Agrapart was a one length winner over this course and distance and impressed with the mannor of that win. Lord Tony was a winner at this track last time and has a very good record over this trip, while Atum is taking a drop in class and can't be ignored.