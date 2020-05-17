To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 18 May

Australian racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday
View the Betslip

Timeform select their three best bets at Tamworth on Monday...

"He has a lethal record fresh and should prove hard to beat..."

Timeform on Tavion Prince

#7 Intricately - Tamworth R6 (06:25 BST)

Intricately won impressively on debut scoring by two and a half lengths at Kempsey, and should have no problem with this rise in class. Hard Lady resumes today after placed last time and should prove a threat, while Black Sunrise is another to consider.

#1 Tavion Prince - Tamworth R7 (07:05 BST)

Tavion Prince finished off last campaign with a ninth at Donald and has since switched yards. He has a lethal record fresh and should prove hard to beat. Ronan's Rock finds it hard to win but is very consistent and can hit the frame, while Warrah Flash is coming off a maiden win at Scone over 1100m with the same rider Mitchell Bell.

#7 Agrapart - Tamworth R8 (07:40 BST)

Agrapart was a one length winner over this course and distance and impressed with the mannor of that win. Lord Tony was a winner at this track last time and has a very good record over this trip, while Atum is taking a drop in class and can't be ignored.

Tamw (AUS) 18th May (R6 1200m CL1)

Monday 18 May, 6.25am

1. Black Sunrise
2. Broken Windows
3. Hard Lady
4. Rapid Eagle
5. Stratacheva
6. A Room Somewhere
7. Intricately
10. Sister Ellie
11. Rose Of Savannah
12. Special Design
13. Shamus Star
14. Hitch Hiker Jamie
15. Just A Dame
16. Elsies Magicdance
Tamw (AUS) 18th May (R7 1200m Hcap)

Monday 18 May, 7.05am

1. Tavion Prince
2. Ronans Rock
3. Titus
4. Buckle Up Baby
5. Darbies Blugirl
6. Warrah Flash
7. Armina
8. Papa John
9. Too Hard To Call
10. Hes Our Toy Boy
12. Zouling
13. Illinois Guru
14. Hitch Hiker Jamie
15. Future Road
16. Dan Roy
Tamw (AUS) 18th May (R8 1000m Hcap)

Monday 18 May, 7.40am

1. Atum
2. Lord Tony
3. Patagonian
4. Fortnite
5. Skillet
6. Denim Street
7. Agrapart
9. Chosen Monarch
10. Cash Factor
11. Ruby Two Shoes
12. Sandy Town
13. No Dreams All Hope
14. In A Spring
15. Greatduck
16. Sir Aussie
Timeform,

