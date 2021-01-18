To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 18 January

South African racing
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Greyville on Monday...

"A repeat of that effort should see him go close..."

Timeform on Charlie-Fox

#3 Rain Dance - Greyville R6 (13:30)

A course winner back in February, Rain Dance looked to be working towards another win towards the end of last year, finishing second and third here. He was below that form on his reappearance here earlier this month, but he should be better for the outing and holds solid claims. Oh Yeah could prove the main danger, while What A Blast gets the vote for third.

#3 Tupelo Honey - Greyville R7 (14:05)

Tupelo Honey returned to form with a creditable second to Wishful Girl Linn in a handicap at this venue last time, and given she meets that rival on 3 lb better terms here, she gets the vote to reverse the form. Fort Royal and To The Max also command respect.

#9 Charlie-Fox - Greyville R8 (14:40)

Charlie-Fox hasn't won for twenty-three runs but has been knocking on the door of late, including when finishing less than a length second at Scottsville last month. A repeat of that effort should see him go close, with Alphamikefoxtrot and Bright Flame appealing as the pick of the remainder.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

#3 Rain Dance - Greyville R6 (13:30)
#3 Tupelo Honey - Greyville R7 (14:05)
#9 Charlie-Fox - Greyville R8 (14:40)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles