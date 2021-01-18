Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 18 January

#3 Rain Dance - Greyville R6 (13:30)

A course winner back in February, Rain Dance looked to be working towards another win towards the end of last year, finishing second and third here. He was below that form on his reappearance here earlier this month, but he should be better for the outing and holds solid claims. Oh Yeah could prove the main danger, while What A Blast gets the vote for third.

#3 Tupelo Honey - Greyville R7 (14:05)

Tupelo Honey returned to form with a creditable second to Wishful Girl Linn in a handicap at this venue last time, and given she meets that rival on 3 lb better terms here, she gets the vote to reverse the form. Fort Royal and To The Max also command respect.

#9 Charlie-Fox - Greyville R8 (14:40)

Charlie-Fox hasn't won for twenty-three runs but has been knocking on the door of late, including when finishing less than a length second at Scottsville last month. A repeat of that effort should see him go close, with Alphamikefoxtrot and Bright Flame appealing as the pick of the remainder.