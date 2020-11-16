Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 16 November

#2 Sugar Gum - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)

Sugar Gum is a winner on both the turf and all-weather tracks at this course and is very much going the right way. She improved again in defeat over course and distance last time and looks the one to beat. Valeriana has the best claims of the others, while Victoria Tower commands respect as well.

#7 Wangan Midnight - Fairview R7 (14:05 GMT)

Wangan Midnight opened his account on the turf track here back in March, but has since confrimed himself equally effective on an artificial surface and the balance of his form makes him the one to beat back down in trip. Lumiere could give the selection most to think about, while Bold Dreamer also comes into calculations.

#5 Jaeger Moon - Fairview R8 (14:35 GMT)

Jaeger Moon put up a career-best performance when at this course last time, well on top at the finish and leaving the impression he will be suited by this longer trip. There should be even more to come from him and he can prove too strong for Big Myth.

