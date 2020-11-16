Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 16 November

Fair (RSA) 16th Nov (R6 1000m Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 16 November, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Via Sacra
|Sugar Gum
|Victoria Tower
|Seattle Mermaid
|Hupernikao
|Angel Bouquet
|Valeriana
|Scolding
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform identify the best bets at Fairview on Monday...
"She improved again in defeat over course and distance last time and looks the one to beat..."
Timeform on Sugar Gum
#2 Sugar Gum - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)
Sugar Gum is a winner on both the turf and all-weather tracks at this course and is very much going the right way. She improved again in defeat over course and distance last time and looks the one to beat. Valeriana has the best claims of the others, while Victoria Tower commands respect as well.
#7 Wangan Midnight - Fairview R7 (14:05 GMT)
Wangan Midnight opened his account on the turf track here back in March, but has since confrimed himself equally effective on an artificial surface and the balance of his form makes him the one to beat back down in trip. Lumiere could give the selection most to think about, while Bold Dreamer also comes into calculations.
#5 Jaeger Moon - Fairview R8 (14:35 GMT)
Jaeger Moon put up a career-best performance when at this course last time, well on top at the finish and leaving the impression he will be suited by this longer trip. There should be even more to come from him and he can prove too strong for Big Myth.
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#2 Sugar Gum - Fairview R6 (13:25 GMT)
#7 Wangan Midnight - Fairview R7 (14:05 GMT)
#5 Jaeger Moon - Fairview R8 (14:35 GMT)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Monday 16 November, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Via Sacra
|Sugar Gum
|Victoria Tower
|Seattle Mermaid
|Hupernikao
|Angel Bouquet
|Valeriana
|Scolding
Monday 16 November, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bold Dreamer
|Delicasea
|Jay Fizz
|Lumiere
|Lookout House
|Optimum
|Wangan Midnight
|The Carpenter
|The Greek Soldier
Monday 16 November, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|At The Opera
|Jurist
|Ghalyoon
|City Dancer
|Jaeger Moon
|Moonlightstranger
|Edo Furin
|Big Myth
|Royal Pursuit
|Humanitarian
|Captains Vista
|The Dictator