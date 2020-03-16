To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 16 March

South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Monday
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Flamingo Park on Monday...

"...she is just about the pick in this line up..."

Timeform on La Fista Flyer

#5 Little Audrey - Flamingo Park R8 (13:40 GMT)

Little Audrey looks to have narrowly the best claims but this is an open race. Grecian Laurel seems sure to be snapping at the heels of the selection, while Mambo Lyric edges it as the selection for third.

#4 Spike Wells - Flamingo Park R9 (14:10 GMT)

Spike Wells should give a good account but can't afford to put a foot wrong. Reconnaissance is most likely the chief danger, while Cutting Edge is another with the potential to figure.

#10 La Fista Flyer - Flamingo Park R10 (14:40 GMT)

La Fista Flyer's recent runs have been likeable on the whole and she is just about the pick in this line up. Glad I Am rates the main danger, while Pretty Jolly also demands a second look.

FlamP (RSA) 16th Mar (R8 1400m Hcap)

Monday 16 March, 10.10am

Alraune
Mambo Lyric
French Legend
Oona
Little Audrey
Carmella
Grecian Laurel
Vanilla Orchid
FlamP (RSA) 16th Mar (R10 1300m Hcap)

Monday 16 March, 10.10am

Sheza Rockstar
Philomena
Pretty Jolly
La Bastide
The Great Queen
Great Prosperity
Regal Ruby
Girl In Gold
Glad I Am
La Fista Flyer
Hazel Eyes
Noble Princess
Barbara
Andrew Asquith,

