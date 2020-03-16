Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 16 March

FlamP (RSA) 16th Mar (R8 1400m Hcap)
Monday 16 March, 10.10am
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Flamingo Park on Monday...
"...she is just about the pick in this line up..."
Timeform on La Fista Flyer
#5 Little Audrey - Flamingo Park R8 (13:40 GMT)
Little Audrey looks to have narrowly the best claims but this is an open race. Grecian Laurel seems sure to be snapping at the heels of the selection, while Mambo Lyric edges it as the selection for third.
#4 Spike Wells - Flamingo Park R9 (14:10 GMT)
Spike Wells should give a good account but can't afford to put a foot wrong. Reconnaissance is most likely the chief danger, while Cutting Edge is another with the potential to figure.
#10 La Fista Flyer - Flamingo Park R10 (14:40 GMT)
La Fista Flyer's recent runs have been likeable on the whole and she is just about the pick in this line up. Glad I Am rates the main danger, while Pretty Jolly also demands a second look.
