Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 15 June

#4 One For Nicki - Fort Erie R2 (18:48)

One For Nicki produced a good effort at Woodbine when last seen in November, making his bid inside the straight and leading briefly before being passed inside the final half-furlong, going down grudgingly. With that in mind, this step back to 6f should prove much more suitable, and he is of major interest having his first run for new trainer Gary Chudobiak. Hot Copy's jockey Melanie Pinto boasts an enviable record at this venue, making her the pick of the remainder.

#2 Pulled The Goalie - Fort Erie R4 (19:44)

Pulled The Goalie was well below form in his two runs in January, finishing well beaten on both occasions, but upped to a mile at Turfway Park in March, he showed much improved form to run out and impressive winner, reeling in the leader close home before keeping up to his work to finish clear. He looks very much the one to beat on these terms, particularly with his trainer/jockey combination currently in red-hot form. Glib Marylin is a fair performer who gets the vote for the forecast.

#1 Sofia's Slugger - Fort Erie R5 (20:12)

Sofia's Slugger is yet to get off the mark, but has hit the frame in each of his last six runs, notably when beaten a neck into third at Turfway Park on his final appearance in March. This represents a significant step back in trip, which could play into his hands considering the early pace he has shown in recent races, making him of huge interest on his first outing for the Barrington Siddo barn. Cepelinas take a drop in class here and could be the one to chase home the selection.