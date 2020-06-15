Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 15 June

#4 Deep River Woman - Fairview R6 (14:35)

A course-and-distance winner here in November, Deep River Woman has proved herself in as good as, if not better heart this season, notably when a narrow second in a handicap under similar conditions to this in February. She was a respectable fourth over a mile here in march, but should be much better suited by this step back up in trip, so she gets the vote ahead of Sheza Rockstar and Exclusivity.

#10 Fly Miss Kim - Fairview R7 (15:05)

Fly Miss Kim has struggled for form somewhat since breaking her maiden at Kenilworth this time last year, but she is now 3 lb lower than her last winning mark, and with apprentice jockey Yuzae Ramzan claiming a further 9 lb, she looks weighted to go well on her first run for G. D. Smith. Precious Jewel and Ladysmith are the pick of the remainder.

#4 Teofilia - Fairview R8 (15:35)

Teofilia looked a good prospect at the beginning of his career, finding only one too good on his first two outings before getting off the mark at the third time of asking. He has not improved as hoped in handicaps since that win in July, but has looked to be regaining the progressive thread since the turn of the year, notably when beaten less than a length here in February. This step up in trip may prove just what he needs to get back to winning ways, and he is expected to be bang there come the finish, with The Private and Chainsaw likely to be hot on his tail.