Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 15 June

Newmarket
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Monday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...

"...sets the bar pretty high following that run..."

Timeform on Cityzen Serg

Back
Cityzen Serg - 17:35 Kempton

Cityzen Serg shaped very well when beaten a nose at Wolverhampton in March, and strikes as the type that can show much-improved form now. That was a promising start, a lack of match practice perhaps the difference between winning and losing, up against a more-experienced rival. Cityzen Serg sets the bar pretty high following that run, and represents a yard that have returned in good form.

Lay
My Girl Maggie - 15:25 Pontefract

My Girl Maggie shaped well on her recent return to action at Newmarket and will likely be well found in the market here. The handicapper may have let her in lightly, but in the shape of Revolver she could meet another well-handicapped sort. Sir Mark Prescott has been among the winners, and Revolver has the profile of a horse that could improve plenty now stepping up to middle distances.

Smart Stat
Variyann - 14:45 Goodwood

21% - Archie Watson's strike rate in mid season

Variyann made a mockery of his opening mark on debut for new connections, winning a mile handicap by five lengths at Haydock last week. Connections have rightly turned him out under a penalty, and it is hard not to see him following up provided this doesn't come too soon.

Recommended bets

Back Cityzen Serg – 17:35 Kempton
Lay My Girl Maggie - 15:25 Pontefract
Smart Stat Variyann - 14:45 Goodwood

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Good 15th Jun (1m Hcap)

Monday 15 June, 2.45pm

Variyann
Jack Dor
Jackpot Royale
Thorn
Dourado
Dawry
Balgees Time
Ponte 15th Jun (1m4f Hcap)

Monday 15 June, 3.25pm

My Girl Maggie
Revolver
Nikolayeva
Baltic Wolve
Grey Eminence
Dangeroffizz
Bouncing Bobby
Kemp 15th Jun (1m3f Nov Stks)

Monday 15 June, 5.35pm

Yuri Gagarin
Cityzen Serg
Prince Imperial
Wheres Tom
Labeebb
Merry Yarn
Badreputation
Passing Clouds
Flat Stone
Sirbowtieman
Ioweu
Timeform,

