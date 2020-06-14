Timeform UK SmartPlays: Monday 15 June

Good 15th Jun (1m Hcap)
Monday 15 June, 2.45pm
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Monday...
"...sets the bar pretty high following that run..."
Timeform on Cityzen Serg
Back
Cityzen Serg - 17:35 Kempton
Cityzen Serg shaped very well when beaten a nose at Wolverhampton in March, and strikes as the type that can show much-improved form now. That was a promising start, a lack of match practice perhaps the difference between winning and losing, up against a more-experienced rival. Cityzen Serg sets the bar pretty high following that run, and represents a yard that have returned in good form.
Lay
My Girl Maggie - 15:25 Pontefract
My Girl Maggie shaped well on her recent return to action at Newmarket and will likely be well found in the market here. The handicapper may have let her in lightly, but in the shape of Revolver she could meet another well-handicapped sort. Sir Mark Prescott has been among the winners, and Revolver has the profile of a horse that could improve plenty now stepping up to middle distances.
Smart Stat
Variyann - 14:45 Goodwood
21% - Archie Watson's strike rate in mid season
Variyann made a mockery of his opening mark on debut for new connections, winning a mile handicap by five lengths at Haydock last week. Connections have rightly turned him out under a penalty, and it is hard not to see him following up provided this doesn't come too soon.
|Ioweu