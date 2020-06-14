To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 15 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Monday
Timeform select the three best bets at Pakenham on Monday...

"...represents a yard in flying form..."

Timeform on Sirius Deal

#3 Sirius Deal - Pakenham R7 (06:30 BST)

Sirius Deal represents a yard in flying form and gets the handy 2kg claim and looks to have more to offer. Rivarola was much better here two weeks ago and won at this level three- back, while Royal Admiral is another to consider.

#2 Flaming Bel - Pakenham R8 (07:00 BST)

Flaming Bel should get a soft lead from the rail and can repeat and can follow up with a good claimer booked. Channing was tracking well and the had no luck two-back before being caught wide when finding one too good on the Ballarat synthetic, while Gojazz brings different form lines to the table.

#1 Magnetism - Pakenham R9 (07:30 BST)

Magnetism brings some strong form to the table and will appreciate this trip better, so looks the pick in this field. The Thick of It has been running consistently well, so has to be considered, while Escarbar is another to note.

Pakn (AUS) 15th Jun (R7 1600m Hcap)

Monday 15 June, 6.30am

1. Malevolent
2. Royal Admiral
3. Sirius Deal
4. Rivarola
5. Catcha Spark
7. Lunar Flare
9. Notable Choice
10. Madam Stowell
11. Deyama
12. Cobain
13. Filbert Way
14. The Weald
15. Dilettante
16. American Xpressx
17. Meet The Missus
Pakn (AUS) 15th Jun (R8 1200m Hcap)

Monday 15 June, 7.00am

1. Sheriff John Stone
2. Flaming Bel
3. Southern Native
4. One Penny Red
5. Ruths Boy
6. Elmore Lad
7. Ayton
8. Gojazz
9. Annies Missile
10. Channing
12. Lolarosie
14. Teddy Mercury
Pakn (AUS) 15th Jun (R9 1200m Hcap)

Monday 15 June, 7.30am

1. Magnetism
2. Monsieur Macron
3. Unshackled
4. Riverdance Lad
5. The Thick Of It
6. Escarbar
7. That Song
8. Zoustorm
9. Bush Christmas
10. Poor Sam
11. Sylvite
12. Magic Pippa
13. Bally Paddy
14. Merry Magic
Timeform,

