Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 15 June

#3 Sirius Deal - Pakenham R7 (06:30 BST)

Sirius Deal represents a yard in flying form and gets the handy 2kg claim and looks to have more to offer. Rivarola was much better here two weeks ago and won at this level three- back, while Royal Admiral is another to consider.

#2 Flaming Bel - Pakenham R8 (07:00 BST)

Flaming Bel should get a soft lead from the rail and can repeat and can follow up with a good claimer booked. Channing was tracking well and the had no luck two-back before being caught wide when finding one too good on the Ballarat synthetic, while Gojazz brings different form lines to the table.

#1 Magnetism - Pakenham R9 (07:30 BST)

Magnetism brings some strong form to the table and will appreciate this trip better, so looks the pick in this field. The Thick of It has been running consistently well, so has to be considered, while Escarbar is another to note.

