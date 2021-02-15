Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 15 February

#4 Duke Of Cards - Fairview R6 (13:20)

Alan Greeff boasts a strong hand in this race, saddling half the field, and it is his Duke Of Cards that is surely the one to beat. A four-time winner at this course, Duke Of Cards was a good second in a handicap here last time, and a repeat of that effort should be enough to see him go one better. Teofilia could prove the chief threat, while Aqua Delta gets the vote for third.

#6 Blue Duchess - Fairview R7 (13:55)

Blue Duchess showed improved form to bring up the hat-trick at this venue in November, taking her tally to four wins from her seven runs last year, and she is expected to continue in her good vein of form and land the four-timer on her return to action. Tawny Jet and Scarborough Fair make the most appeal of the remainder.

#4 Cherry Pop - Fairview R8 (14:35)

A winner over this course and distance back in June, Cherry Pop has been knocking on the door of late, including when a good second at this venue last time. She has finished placed in each of her las three outings and another bold showing looks to be on the cards. Hupernikao holds an outside chance on the pick of her form, while Perfect Pathway also merits a second glance.