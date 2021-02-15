To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 15 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Monday

Timeform select the three best bets at Fairview on Monday...

"... she is expected to continue in her good vein of form and land the four-timer..."

Timeform on Blue Duchess

#4 Duke Of Cards - Fairview R6 (13:20)

Alan Greeff boasts a strong hand in this race, saddling half the field, and it is his Duke Of Cards that is surely the one to beat. A four-time winner at this course, Duke Of Cards was a good second in a handicap here last time, and a repeat of that effort should be enough to see him go one better. Teofilia could prove the chief threat, while Aqua Delta gets the vote for third.

#6 Blue Duchess - Fairview R7 (13:55)

Blue Duchess showed improved form to bring up the hat-trick at this venue in November, taking her tally to four wins from her seven runs last year, and she is expected to continue in her good vein of form and land the four-timer on her return to action. Tawny Jet and Scarborough Fair make the most appeal of the remainder.

#4 Cherry Pop - Fairview R8 (14:35)

A winner over this course and distance back in June, Cherry Pop has been knocking on the door of late, including when a good second at this venue last time. She has finished placed in each of her las three outings and another bold showing looks to be on the cards. Hupernikao holds an outside chance on the pick of her form, while Perfect Pathway also merits a second glance.

Fair (RSA) 15th Feb (R6 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 1.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aqua Delta
Dolphin
Aloysius
Duke Of Cards
Ambra
Vars Boy
Microbe
Teofilia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fair (RSA) 15th Feb (R7 1400m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 1.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Duchess Of Bourbon
Tawny Jet
Travel In Style
Encryption
Fee Fi Foe Fum
Blue Duchess
Scarborough Fair
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fair (RSA) 15th Feb (R8 1400m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 15 February, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dipladenia
Beneficiary
Cloud Atlas
Cherry Pop
Linda Loves Lace
Perfect Pathway
With Our Blessing
Fireworks
Mifid Two
Bridesmaid Blues
Hupernikao
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

