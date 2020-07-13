To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 12 July

American racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Monday...

"...comes out well at the weights here..."

Timeform on Not Leaving

#4 Colloquium - Parx R4 (19:16 BST)

Colloquium disappointed here last time, but is weighted to go well on these terms, and looks the one to beat if putting it all together. Prospective Belle is a contender as well. Congressionalstorm can't be ignored either.

#7 Not Leaving - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

Not Leaving was below form at Delaware last time, but comes out well at the weights here, and must have a good chance. Monaco Princess has an excellent strike rate at this track and is also likely to be on the premises. Bow Town Cat shouldn't be discarded either.

#7 Brilliant Chase - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Brilliant Chase has got the best form in this field and ought to be able to get his head in front. Jerusalem Gates is clearly thought capable of much better than debut effort implied and is our second pick. Milton The Monster also requires scrutiny.

Parx (US) 13th Jul (R4 7f Claim)

Monday 13 July, 7.16pm

Parx (US) 13th Jul (R6 6f Claim)

Monday 13 July, 8.10pm

Parx (US) 13th Jul (R8 6f Mdn)

Monday 13 July, 9.04pm

Timeform,

