Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 12 July

#4 Colloquium - Parx R4 (19:16 BST)

Colloquium disappointed here last time, but is weighted to go well on these terms, and looks the one to beat if putting it all together. Prospective Belle is a contender as well. Congressionalstorm can't be ignored either.

#7 Not Leaving - Parx R6 (20:10 BST)

Not Leaving was below form at Delaware last time, but comes out well at the weights here, and must have a good chance. Monaco Princess has an excellent strike rate at this track and is also likely to be on the premises. Bow Town Cat shouldn't be discarded either.

#7 Brilliant Chase - Parx R8 (21:04 BST)

Brilliant Chase has got the best form in this field and ought to be able to get his head in front. Jerusalem Gates is clearly thought capable of much better than debut effort implied and is our second pick. Milton The Monster also requires scrutiny.

