Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 13 July

#6 Vallauris - Moruya R4 (05:35 BST)

Vallauris is the obvious pick here if arriving at the top of his game, which he should be after he made a solid return to racing for the Matt Dale yard 17 days ago. This trip suits him even better, so he is taken to resume winning ways at the expense of Lord Desanimaux and Fever Tree.

#3 Boom And Zoom - Moruya R6 (06:45 BST)

Boom And Zoom won a maiden on her penultimate outing and then missed out only narrowly in this grade here two weeks later. She's likely to have even more to offer after three months off and looks the one to beat if managing to negotiate her tricky draw. Shenandoah and Lady Tycoon are others who might have a say in proceedings.

#6 Izzy Looking Good - Moruya R7 (07:20 BST)

Izzy Looking Good won a class 1 here in May and has acquitted himself in two subsequent starts, including when beaten less than a length into third at Nowra last time. He clearly arrives here in good form and will go close with a good ride pushing forward from the wide gate. Kattegat and Hard Core are feared most of the remainder.

