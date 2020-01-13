Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 13 January

#7 General Ike - Turf Paradise R2 (20:10 GMT)

General Ike ran too badly to be true when beaten at odds-on at this venue in November, but had shown good form in some competitive contests prior to that, and could make amends now returned to calmer waters. Batti Man arrives on the back of three successive runner-up finishes and rates the main danger, while Runn'n Rebel makes up the shortlist.

#3 Gattaia - Turf Paradise R3 (20:40 GMT)

Gattia drops back into claiming company for the first time since she was successful at this level in September, and has a good chance of regaining the winning thread against less competitive company than she has been facing recently. Constant Craving is a consistent performer and can give the selection the most to think about, while Donttellmyhusband gets the vote for third.

#4 Squidward - Turf Paradise R5 (21:38 GMT)

Squidward finished last of seven over this course and distance last month but had shown plenty of consistency prior to that run and should be up to winning this contest with a bit to spare if returning to top form. Six Cider and Mambocello look the two likeliest to fill the places.